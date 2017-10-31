West Notes: Healy, Maxwell, Rangers

A rousing World Series hasn’t come without its controversies. On the field, questions have arisen about the baseballs themselves, as SI.com’s Tom Verducci discusses. The balls being used for the series are slicker than regular season ball, some players and coaches say, with some even feeling there have been differences through the postseason. This follows on a long-running debate over “juiced” balls in the regular season. It’ll be interesting to see whether and how the league addresses the subject over the winter.
Here are some notes from out west:
- The Athletics may be putting out trade feelers on young power hitter Ryon Healy, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. As she notes, he mostly fits in a DH capacity on the current roster, but the team may prefer to bump Khris Davis into that slot. The 25-year-old Healy isn’t considered much of a defender, and only posted a .302 OBP last year, but has already blasted 38 home runs in 888 MLB plate appearances. Slusser suggests that the A’s might attempt to draw back some relief pitching in a hypothetical trade.
- Slusser also has the latest on Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell. He was arrested for “allegedly waving a gun at a food delivery person” in a troubling incident that Slusser details. It’s not yet clear how the matter will impact Maxwell’s status with the team, but it seems he will be referred to MLB’s Joint Treatment Program, as Slusser notes. Maxwell, 26, is expected to play a significant role for the A’s next year as part of the club’s youth movement, but it seems he’ll have to address some other matters before the spring.
- Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News takes a good look at the Rangers’ possibilities in left field, a position in quite some flux for the team. It may be that it ends up featuring a “cast of characters,” as Grant puts it. Slugger Joey Gallo and speedster Delino DeShields could see time in left if they aren’t used as primary options elsewhere. And top prospect Willie Calhoun, the main piece acquired in the Yu Darvish deal, could run with the position but may first need to iron out his glovework at Triple-A. What’s most interesting here, perhaps, is that the range of options seemingly leaves the club with some flexibility as it enters the offseason.
mlb1225
It wouldn’t be too surprising if The A’s do dangle Healy in trade, The Red Sox show some interest. He’d be a cheap source of power, something The Red Sox need.
CubsFanForLife
Healy wouldn’t be an everyday player in that lineup, IMO. Can’t see the Sox giving up much.
thegreatcerealfamine
They don’t have much left to give up..,
mlb1225
He’d DH, when Hanley is playing 1B, and vice versa.
WalkersDayOff
Cheap source of power? He is under control for 5 years. Thats far from cheap. If you want him that will be one Jayson Groome.
mlb1225
Cheap is different from long term. Yea, it might be for 5 years, but it might not cost them much.
jbaker3170
Groome for Healy?? Dave Dombrowski, is that you?? Not gonna happen DD
WalkersDayOff
Healy is an established big leauger hitter under control for 5 year. It will cost a big return. Sure it might not be groome but you get the point. Its not going to be Sam travis, Josh Rutlege and call it a day like red sox fans believe.
LADreamin
Established big leaguer……….. 1 year of service time………. wat…….
PasswordIsPassword
LOL
STLShadows
Healy for Joe Kelly and a mid to low level prospect? To much or to little going to the A’s?
arc89
Not much team control on Kelly. The A’s would want somebody with 4 or 5 years of team control.
RunDMC
I would be interested to know the food that person was delivering.
Chinese food isn’t worth the gun-wave, but if someone delivered a cold plate of pad-thai — you could make an argument.
strostro
yoyo137
Or if the pizza was super late and the wrong toppings lol
thegreatcerealfamine
Typical..Rehab solves everything!!
arc89
maxwell’s days with the A’s are numbered. Beane has never liked players who are not very smart. Unfortunately he has a negative trade value and they have not much options. A’s will sign a catcher in the off season and that will signal his end is soon.
Gret1wg
Might want to check out their Acquisitions/Drafts? Not V/smart, just like your statements. Yah, I know, they made a movie, the guy across the street has 3 rings, but no sag card
sufferfortribe
It would be great if MLB looked deeply into the slick/juiced ball issue, instead of the Chief Wahoo non-issue.
El Duderino
That’s assuming MLB doesn’t want a juiced ball. One would think in their efforts to make things more exciting for young fans, all these homeruns help.
bastros88
it would explain the amount of walks being issued as well
davidcoonce74
Why can’t they do both? The ball issue is pretty obvious – there are at least three studies that one can easily find showing the difference in the seams during the 2017 baseballs and previous years, although none have been done since the postseason. The Chief Wahoo issue is pretty obvious too, and pretty easy to solve, except apparently nobody in baseball has the courage to stand up for what’s right.
sufferfortribe
$$$
Jake Tillinghast
I know it’s in the Division. But I wonder if the A’s would send Healy to the Angels
sacball
A’s never shy away from dealing within the division, but Healy’s not going to necessarily be dirt cheap.
Sid Bream
Maxwell, disrespects the flag, and disrespects other people, allegedly. What a surprise.
strostro
He didn’t disrespect the flag
passed_balls
How do you still not understand what these players are protesting? Is it just willful ignorance?
arc89
I find it more disrespectful to wear the flag as clothing. Like shirts, head wraps, pants, bikinis, pants, and ect… Kind of how that talking head on fox news wore it as a dress. How about having a flag up when it rains or at night? That is against the flag code too.
JFactor
Or like when Olberman called that disrespectful and then the cover of his book is him draped in the flag?
mlb1225
What are they protesting? I don’t even know anymore. It seems like everyday, there’s a new protest for everything.
Realtexan
Fire and ban Maxwell for life,there’s no place in baseball for that trash he did. And for as the Rangers well they are desperate anyways and want low budget players so they are screwed until John Daniels gets fired and ran off
Brixton
I guess we should ban Matt Bush too then
barrybonds1994
Lol
davidcoonce74
Aroldis Chapman did something far worse and received what, a 30-day suspension? Last time I checked Jose Reyes was still playing too.
Lance
I see DeShields in CF and Gallo at 1b to start the season. Obviously that could change. Gallo could be starter at 3B in 2019 to replace Beltre who would be 40 years old and is a FA at the end of next year.