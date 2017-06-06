Orioles Select Ruben Tejada’s Contract, Designate Paul Janish

The Orioles have announced that they’ve selected Ruben Tejada’s contract and designated fellow infielder Paul Janish for assignment. The O’s just acquired Tejada from the Yankees over the weekend in a minor deal.

Tejada struggled in brief stints with the Cardinals and Giants last season but hit well for the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate in Scranton, batting .269/.365/.462. He’s still just 27 and built a decent track record over parts of six seasons with the Mets, posting a .330 OBP with defensive performances at shortstop that advanced metrics pegged as being about average until his last season there, when they sagged badly.

The Orioles selected Janish’s contract on May 21 after Ryan Flaherty hit the DL, and Janish has played sparingly since then. The light-hitting 34-year-old, once a bench fixture with the Reds and Braves, has collected fewer than 100 plate appearances in three seasons in the Orioles organization. He batted .255/.364/.378 in 34 games with Triple-A Norfolk earlier this season but has a career OPS of .651 at Triple-A and .570 in the Majors.