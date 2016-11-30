Astros Avoid Arbitration With Nori Aoki

The Astros agreed with outfielder Nori Aoki on a $5.5MM deal with him to avoid arbitration, according to Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle (Twitter link). MLBTR had projected a $6.8MM salary for the veteran, so this represents a rather notable cost savings for the club.
While Aoki could have justifiably asked for a raise, the alternative was to test the open market. Though it’s possible he could have done as well or better there, he may simply have decided that he liked the price and the fit in Houston.
Soon to turn 35, Aoki was claimed off waivers from the Mariners earlier in the offseason. It wasn’t clear at the time whether the Astros would ultimately tender him a contract; yet more questions were raised when the club went out and added another left-handed-hitting corner outfielder in Josh Reddick.
It seems that Houston still likes the idea of utilizing Aoki in some kind of platoon. Presumably, he’ll share time with Yulieski Gurriel or some other right-handed hitter in left field.
Aoki has typically produced at just above the league-average rate, and that was true again last year in Seattle, as he put up a .283/.349/.388 slash over 467 plate appearances. He doesn’t typically carry platoon splits, and he has struck out in only eight percent of his trips to the plate in his career, making him a reliable — albeit somewhat unexciting — offensive presence.
Comments
jkwdbu
Solid move for the Astros depth. Now we have a 4th OF and 5OF (Marisnick).
astrosfan4life
I wouldn’t guarantee a spot for Marisnick actually. He only offers excellent defense and he’s competing with P Tucker and Teoscar Hernandez for that 5th outfield spot. My money is on Tucker being traded and Marisnick probably going to AAA, with Teoscar getting that final spot. He is a fairly good hitter with pop in his bat, decent speed, and solid defense. His total package far outweighs Marisnick’s stellar defensive offerings.
Whyamihere
I think that’s a good argument for putting Teoscar in AAA and letting him get more reps there, While letting Marisnick being used sparingly on the bench.
astrosfan4life
I agree that there is an argument in that thinking with Teoscar. Steady reps could end up making him trade bait too.
jkwdbu
It’s not about whether Teoscar is a better hitter than Jake. The role of a 5th OF suits Jake’s skill set well. He is an everyday defensive replacement and pinch runner.
astrosfan4life
I actually love the way Jake plays the game and if he can turn into even a .260-.270 hitter, there’d be an argument to make him the every day CF. I just don’t agree with giving a roster spot to a defensive replacement or pinch runner. There is more value in someone who can be at least even close to average offensively.
jkwdbu
When u have a starting roster as talented as ours will be u have to think about the best way to use your bench. Teoscar would get about 1 start per week. That’s not good for his development; he isn’t a good defensive replacement type, he’s not a pinch runner, and who would he pinch hit for? He’s better served in AAA where he can grow his value.
astrosfan4life
Fair enough, I concede that you are most likely correct.
siddfinch1079
Wow…that was a logical conversation with legitimate opinions for each side free from name calling and sarcasm. Refreshing.
stroboy15
No way in hell we don’t keep Marisnick. He’s cheap and will most likely be used as a defensive substitution in close games. One of the best defensive outfielders in the league.
astrosfan4life
Take your personal thoughts out of it and there is an extremely legitimate possibility of just that. Giving him a roster spot simply as a defensive replacement is not a strong argument. We don’t have Carlos Lee or anyone like him patrolling our outfield anymore, so the need for a defensive replacement is not critical.
Springer will be in CF most likely and he will not be pulled for Marisnick. Reddick will not likely be in RF and while he doesn’t have the speed of Marisnick, he has a better arm which is vital to RF. Gurriel/Aoki will be in LF typically and I don’t see Gurriel being pulled for Marisnick either.
They very well may keep Marisnick on the 25 man because he is so one-dimensional and he has no value in trade. However, he may benefit far more than Teoscar in AAA to see what he can be given an opportunity to play every day.
cxcx
Springer in center is exactly the situation where you would want a defensive CF. It isn’t Springer’s natural position but he is playing there for his bat/lack of a better option. Later game with a lead the defender enters game and bumps hitter to a corner.
Is there any reason you don’t see Gurriel being pulled for an inning or two? Did he show exceptionally well in the couple of months he was on the team?
marksmith
Springer was drafted and came up as a CF. It’s his natural position, not RF
astrosfan4life
I just don’t foresee taking Springer or Gurriel out of the lineup simply because there might be a ball hit to/near Marisnick. I also don’t get paid millions to make these decisions! Just a typical armchair GM.
stroboy15
I can see Gonzalez, Aoki, Marisnick, and Hernandez all being kept. But if we keep Hernandez, he will rarely see playing time… unless springer or reddick can’t play. He’s good but should develop as much as possible in AAA
whereslou
Aoki was regularly pulled in close games for D replacement. Not much of arm and circuitous routes to balls. Seattle let his option not vest for a reason. He only had a handful of ABs to vest his option. He was better at the plate after his stint in AAA but they were trying to slip him through waivers and sign him cheaper. I think you guys might have a different outlook after watching him all season. I am glad you got him though you will be upset when you see the M’s turning singles into doubles and going from second to home because they know the limits of his arm so well. Should be another fun season fighting for a playoff spot. Nip and tuck between our teams. I think health will be one if the deciding factors. Good luck.
astrosfan4life
I definitely think our interest in him is his on base ability since our team struggled mightily with it the last few years.
Sid Bream
I saw Aoki hose two guys at the plate last year from left field, so let’s see who runs on him. Furthermore, here are his highlights of 2015, admittedly it’s not 2016, but there is nothing wrong with his defense. link to youtube.com You just outright hate or dislike the guy, and you blame him for the Mariners missing the playoffs in 2016.
whereslou
Lol I don’t hate the guy I was glad they signed him until I watched him play everyday. I could pull up video of Manny Ramirez making a couple good plays doesn’t mean he was a good OFer. You are right we will see.
whereslou
I could also find video of guys running on him and scoring on him easily from 2nd. Some of them are probably Houston. A couple video’s don’t make your case.
Sid Bream
@WheresLou I saw him ‘misplay’ one outfield fly on the wall that went for a home run in 2016, and maybe one bobbled or misplayed grounder in the outfield, but do go and find all the videos of him giving up extras, I’d love to watch it., and then find the videos of him hosing guys at the plate. I distinctly remember him throwing a strike to, I think it was Iannetta at home plate, and because of Iannetta’s positioning the runner just scored. Furthermore, tell me who you would have played at LF, Heredia? Aoki is a more accomplished player. Servais made many lineup mistakes, so it’s not Aoki’s fault that they missed the play offs. I can tell you in one game where Servais pulled Aoki for Heredia, Heredia made a mistake that cost them runs, are you going to say anything about that? Anyway, as I said, we will see what unfolds for the Astros. I like the Mariners, but tell me, who is the lead off hitter in 2017….and bye bye Dae Ho Lee. Do you think Vogelbach is going to be better? On what I saw it remains to be seen.
Sid Bream
How’s that going for you? Aoki gets on and scores and makes the Astros 3-0 courtesy of Springer’s HR as opposed to the Mariners 0-3…Great signing Aoki, and good competent player as I said. You didn’t have to wait too long to see.
Sid Bream
I am laughing at your comments, and as I said Aoki threw another guy out at the plate already this season and he’s had 3 multi hit games. I don’t normally LOL but I have to LOL. It just goes to show what you know about baseball. Nought.
vinscully16
Always liked Aoki, he’s got solid baseball instincts. Good move by the Astros.
Mark
I wonder if the astros would be willing to move Aoki to the blue jays? I think aoki would comliment Torontos offence very well.
Astros_fan_84
This means the outfield is set, and that the Astros have moved on from Beltran.
This means a move for Encarnacion is possible.
astrosfan4life
I hope so. While Beltran looks good on paper, I’d rather gamble on Encarnacion.
jkwdbu
No, Aoki was always going to be here. Beltran is still a real possibility, although I’d certainly prefer EE.