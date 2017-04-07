Garrett Richards Headed To 10-Day DL

Angels righty Garrett Richards is headed to the 10-day DL with a biceps strain, as Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register was among those to tweet. Reliever Mike Morin has been recalled to take his spot on the active roster.

An MRI did show that Richards has not suffered an elbow injury, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports on Twitter, but “irritation” in the biceps muscle will nevertheless force him to take a rest. The move was backdated to yesterday, when Richards left his first outing of the season early with the injury.

Indications immediately after the game were that it wasn’t terribly concerning, and today’s news does not seem to change the prognosis. That said, any arm issues will receive added attention in Richards’s case given that he’s returning after treating and rehabbing a partially torn UCL.

While the non-surgical course allowed Richards to return much quicker than he would have, it seems reasonable to anticipate that the organization will handle him with added care. He was throwing rather well yesterday before the bicep flared up. Over 4 2/3 scoreless innings, he sat in the 96-97 mph range with his fastball and allowed three hits and a walk while striking out for batters.