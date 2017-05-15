Minor MLB Transactions: 5/15/17

We’ll track the day’s minor moves in this post. The latest:

The Marlins have outrighted infielder Yefri Perez to Double-A, per a club announcement. Perez, 26, lost his roster spot recently to make room for the addition of veteran Mike Aviles. Though he made it to the majors briefly last season, Perez is still in need of quite a bit of seasoning. He has swiped as many as 73 bases in a single minor-league season, though it’s hardly clear he’ll ever reach base enough to hold on in the big leagues. Through 123 plate appearances this year at Double-A, he’s carrying a meager .131/.283/.162 batting line.