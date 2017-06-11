Red Sox Scouting Mike Minor

The Red Sox are one of several teams scouting Royals lefty Mike Minor, Bob Nightengale of USA Today tweets. The 27-34 Royals could move Minor at the trade deadline.

The longtime Braves starter has reemerged in 2017 after missing all of the last two big-league seasons to arm trouble, posting a 2.25 ERA, 9.3 K/9 and 2.5 BB/9 over 32 relief innings with Kansas City. Minor seems to have gotten even a bit more than the typical velocity bump associated with converting from starting to relief, averaging 94.0 MPH on his fastball after throwing 90.5 MPH in 2014. He’s also been terrific against lefties this season, holding them to a .380 OPS thus far this year.

Minor is in the second season of a two-year deal with the Royals he signed while injured. In addition to the remainder of his $4MM salary for this season, his contract also contains a $10MM mutual option or a $1.25MM buyout for 2018.

The Red Sox currently have lefties Fernando Abad and Robby Scott in their bullpen, and both pitchers have fared reasonably well this season. The Red Sox’ staff in general has been beset by injuries, however, and Minor would give their staff a bit of stability. And, of course, if Minor’s success so far this year is sustainable, the team can worry somewhat less than it otherwise might about how he’ll fit. It’s also perhaps worth noting the admittedly speculative possibility that he could return to starting at some point.