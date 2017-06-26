Rockies Place Carlos Gonzalez, Tyler Anderson On 10-Day DL

The Rockies have placed both outfielder Carlos Gonzalez and southpaw Tyler Anderson on the 10-day DL, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports on Twitter. Two relievers will take the open roster spots, with Chad Qualls returning from the DL and Jairo Diaz receiving a call-up.

A sore shoulder has bothered Gonzalez of late, and seems to be the cause for the move. But he’ll also surely welcome a chance to clear his head after a brutal start to the season. Over his 277 plate appearances, CarGo owns a .221/.300/.348 slash line with just six home runs — well shy of his typical output and even worse when adjusted for his advantageous home ballpark.

Meanwhile, Anderson returns to the DL after re-injuring his left knee. That same joint kept him on the shelf for most of June. Anderson was excellent last year for Colorado as a rookie, but has struggled for the most part in 2017. Notably, he has already allowed more homers (15) this year than he did last, in barely half as many innings. Anderson carries a 6.11 ERA — albeit with a strong 9.0 K/9 against 3.3 BB/9 — through 63 1/3 frames.

While Gonzalez is the bigger name here, of course, Anderson’s situation is probably of greater importance to the Rockies’ deadline plans. While Jon Gray is set to return in short order, adding to the top of the rotation, it’s fair to wonder whether the club will at least explore the trade market for starters. The team’s youthful staff has been much better than expected, though the sustainability remains a question and several hurlers have hit rough stretches.

Deepening the relief corps is also a deadline possibility for Colorado, it would seem. Just how much of a priority that will be could depend upon the performances of Qualls and Diaz. The former has not been terribly effective since joining the Rox last year, while the latter has been strong at Triple-A thus far as he works back from Tommy John surgery. Diaz missed all of 2016 after turning in 19 promising innings in the majors in the prior season, when he worked to a 2.37 ERA with 8.5 K/9 and 2.8 BB/9 while sitting at 97 mph with his fastball.