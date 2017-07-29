AL Notes: Twins, Indians, Mariners

The Twins already dealt for Jaime Garcia, but their recent slide in the standings (they’ve lost their last four games and are now 50-51) could result in them dealing Garcia and other veterans, as Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press notes. Trade candidates (in addition to Garcia) could include Ervin Santana, Brandon Kintzler, Eduardo Escobar, Brian Dozier, Matt Belisle and Kyle Gibson. Interestingly, Berardino relates an anecdote from current Twins GM and former Rangers exec Thad Levine about the Rangers’ ill-fated trade of Adrian Gonzalez and Chris Young to San Diego for a package headed by Adam Eaton (the former starting pitcher, not the current outfielder). “We realized this very soon after making some of those moves (in 2006) that we made some short-sighted decisions,” says Levine. “I think they were born out of a central flaw in our decision-making process, which you see across a lot of sports, which was we miscalculated where we were in the winning continuum. I think we thought we were the proverbial one player away when we really weren’t.” Here’s more from the American League.
- The Indians are most likely to pursue relievers and/or bench players before the deadline, FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal tweets, adding that the club could be active during waiver trading season in August. The implication seems to be that the Indians are unlikely to be involved in any huge moves in the next two days. The team had previously been connected to big bats like J.D. Martinez and Jay Bruce.
- After acquiring pitchers David Phelps, Erasmo Ramirez and Marco Gonzales, the Mariners are probably done making trades this month, writes MLB.com’s Greg Johns. “We’re always open,” says GM Jerry Dipoto. “The phone is never very far from me, and there are areas we can improve, so we’ll keep our ears to the street. The likelihood is there probably isn’t going to be another move, but I would have told you that two days ago as well.” Dipoto adds that he’s impressed with Gonzales, who he describes as “about as big-league-ready as a Triple-A pitcher could be” and says will be back in the big leagues at some point this season.
Comments
skrockij89
So in other words, the Mariners really didn’t improve at all. Gonna miss the playoffs again this year.
Deve
The revolving door that was their bullpen shuttle has stabilized. Mariners need a starter though.
24TheKid
The same bullpen that blew the game last night?
ryne23x
Sounds about right
Just Another Fan
Its been decades that theres ever been a team so routinely hyped in the offseason as being a lock for the playoffs than the Mariners of the last 10 years or so. They never come through!
Michael Chaney
Why did this comment sound like a Trump tweet
unsaturatedmatz
Quite true
chadkaboom
fake news
dbacksrs
LOL
qbass187
Them and the Blue Jays! Every offseason without fail some (often multiple) “experts” picks them to win the AL east. This tired “hot take” has been making the rounds for decades with nothing but FAIL to show for it!
julyn82001
King Felix is back to form so that should stabilize their rotation going forward…
rycm131
Cmon! More Sonny Gray stories
Sky14
The Twins haven’t lost their last four, they won last night.
jhinde103
Bernardino’s article was written before last night’s win
Sky14
Right but the note in the perenthesis was not in the article and was added by the MLBTR writer and has their current record.
deadmanonleave
I think DiPoto’s comment that the phone is never very far away was possibly a humorous comment that passed people by.
Yamsi12
Dipoto has already gutted the Mariners farm system. Dipoto doing what dipoto do.
N_J_
everyone is saying how dipoto is gutting the farm…please give an example other than Tyler O’Neal because I don’t see it.
24TheKid
Gohara, Jackson, Littel, Yarbrough, Hernandez, Marte if you count him, Smith and O’Neil. And those are just the ones off the top of my head. And what have we gotten in return that is actually helpful? Segura is the only one, and it was Marte and Walker he traded for them and they technically weren’t even prospects. We traded, Gohara, Smith, Yarbrough and more to get a pitcher that will never pitch a game for us. Littel and more for a very inconsistent reliever, and Littel is quickly moving up the Yankees farm. Hernandez for the reliever that helped blow the game last night. Jackson who is hitting very good for Atlanta this year for 2 pitchers that can’t get major league outs. And it’s not like Jerry does 1 for 1 trades, he trades multiple prospects in every deal.
sufferfortribe
Tribe doesn’t need bench players. Maybe a LHP in the pen, to replace the injured Boone Logan.