Twins Outright Anthony Recker

The Twins have outrighted veteran catcher Anthony Recker off of the team’s 40-man roster, as LaVelle E. Neal III of the Star Tribune tweets. It is not clear if the team anticipates a corresponding move at this time.

Recker, 33, went to Minnesota along with Jaime Garcia just days ago. Since that time, it seems, the club may have reevaluated its deadline posture, though perhaps it was never anticipated that Recker would necessarily hold down a roster spot for the rest of the year.

As he has previously been outrighted (including once this year), Recker can elect free agency rather than taking the assignment. His priority will surely be finding a place where he can obtain another opportunity in the majors; after a nice run in 2016, he has received just seven MLB plate appearances this season.

For Minnesota, Recker becomes the second backstop to depart the organization in short order, as John Ryan Murphy was dealt away yesterday. With today’s move, the Twins now have a pair of open 40-man spot, as Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer-Press tweets.