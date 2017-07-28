Twins Outright Anthony Recker

The Twins have outrighted veteran catcher Anthony Recker off of the team’s 40-man roster, as LaVelle E. Neal III of the Star Tribune tweets. It is not clear if the team anticipates a corresponding move at this time.
Recker, 33, went to Minnesota along with Jaime Garcia just days ago. Since that time, it seems, the club may have reevaluated its deadline posture, though perhaps it was never anticipated that Recker would necessarily hold down a roster spot for the rest of the year.
As he has previously been outrighted (including once this year), Recker can elect free agency rather than taking the assignment. His priority will surely be finding a place where he can obtain another opportunity in the majors; after a nice run in 2016, he has received just seven MLB plate appearances this season.
For Minnesota, Recker becomes the second backstop to depart the organization in short order, as John Ryan Murphy was dealt away yesterday. With today’s move, the Twins now have a pair of open 40-man spot, as Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer-Press tweets.
Comments
SimplyAmazin91
Really the prototypical strikeout-or-HR type of player…he was all-or-nothing with the Mets
DMWBAGFv2
Resign with Atlanta Reck
Gogerty
He should resign, Braves Will more than likely deal Suzuki.
DVail1979
why? so he can be AAA depth? He should go somewhere he can get a chance to back up in the majors
Zach725
Claim him coppy, just to troll Minnesota.
Zach725
Nevermind I see he can choose FA.
metsfan31
Well that was quick
ian
Twins now have 38 guys on the 40 man roster. Have to assume they are clearing space for a trade.
jhinde103
Agreed, or some call ups, plenty of talent not on 40 man
Michael Chaney
It’ll be funny if the Twins do end up trading Jaime Garcia like the rumors suggest is possible since they’ll have gotten rid of both players they acquired in just a few days
notagain27
Looks like Twins are lining up to trade Dozier, Garcia, Kinsler, and Garcia for players that are near major league ready requiring several roster spots. They also will be adding a couple from their minor league system soon.