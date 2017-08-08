Central Notes: Cubs, Candelario, Gonsalves, Sano

Have the Cubs emptied their farm in a worrying way? It’s not quite that simple, Patrick Mooney of CSN Chicago writes. With a youthful and controllable core of position players, GM Jed Hoyer says, “we’re an incredibly healthy organization from a young-talent standpoint.” While the front office will still need to replenish the ranks in the long run, despite lower draft positions and new limitations on international spending, it does indeed seem reasonable not to focus too much on the fact that the club has lost so much from the top of its system (much of it to graduation, not trade).
- One player that just moved out of the Chicago system — new Tigers corner infielder Jeimer Candelario — is heading right up to the majors, as Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press writes. While GM Al Avila says he hopes Candelario will push for a regular role next year, it seems he won’t shoulder that burden in his first MLB stint with his new club. Indeed, he may just function as a bench piece for the time being, manager Brad Ausmus suggests and Evan Woodberry of MLive.com tweets.
- The Twins have moved lefty Stephen Gonsalves up to Triple-A, per an announcement from the team’s top affiliate. The 23-year-old southpaw entered the season as a consensus top-100 prospect leaguewide, and has responded by continuing to dominate the opposition at Double-A — as he did in a half-season there last year. Given the pitching struggles at the MLB level in Minnesota, it’s fair to wonder whether Gonsalves could become an option down the stretch, either to boost the staff if the team stays in the Wild Card hunt or merely to give him a look to see if he’s an option for 2018.
- Meanwhile, the Twins can breathe easy after seeing Miguel Sano worryingly take a pitch off his hand. As MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger tweeted yesterday, the young slugger received a clean bill of health after undergoing an MRI and CT scan. Sano has missed the last three games but will presumably be able to return once the pain and swelling subside.
Comments
mitt24
Jeimer will hit .260 with 15 homeruns through the end of the year. Kid has mad potential. I think he will finally put it together at the big league level. Not that he didn’t in Chicago, just never got the chance
sidewinder11
The section on Candelario seems to indicate that the Tigers will be shopping Nick Castellanos in the offseason. Either that or they trade Miggy and move Castellanos to 1B. One of those to moves would be necessary in order for Candelario to receive an every day role
kidfavre4
More likely that they move on from Victor Martinez, move Cabrera to DH and Castellanos goes to 1st.
colterwood
Or V-Mart retires, Miggy/Castellanos platoon 1B and DH, then Candelario takes 3B.
emtae
Or Castellanos logs some time in OF
Eric
My guess is the Tigers move Castellanos to RF next year. He’s said he wouldn’t mind moving there, and he played some RF in the minors. The Tigers also have no obvious candidate to start in RF next year. They’ve currently been using a platoon of Jim Adduci and utility man Andrew Romine and their only two legitimate corner OF prospects — Cristin Stewart and Mike Gerber — are still only in AA. There are some concerns about Nick’s defense, but JD Martinez was not exactly a prize in RF either. Plus, I doubt he’d be any worse than he is at 3B.
csamson11
This is my guess as well, if Castellanos is going to remain with the Tigers, just with some 1st and 3rd sprinkled in to give others a day off.
luvbeisbol
Some concerns about Nick’s defense? He lets in a run for every one he generates with his bat. Word gets around so it’s hard to picture a trade. Putting a bad infielder into the outfield makes each error worth 2-3 bases instead of 1-2.
Bottom line, Nick cannot play baseball.
jbstripes55
is he in the majors? How did he get there if he can’t play baseball?