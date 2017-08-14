Devin Mesoraco Diagnosed With Fractured Foot

Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco has once again been hit with an injury, this time a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his left foot, per Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer (Twitter link). More will be known about his prognosis once he is examined by team doctors.

Significant hip and shoulder problems have limited the 29-year-old in recent years. In fact, his 55 games this year represent the most action he has seen since 2014 — a season in which he had emerged as one of the game’s most productive backstops with 25 long balls and a 147 OPS+.

Mesoraco has battled just to get on the field ever since. He was hitting quite well earlier this year after opening on the disabled list, but has struggled badly at the plate since returning in July from another DL placement for a shoulder issue. Through 164 plate appearances on the year, Mesoraco owns a .213/.317/.390 slash with six home runs.

It remains to be seen whether Mesoraco will be able to return from his latest injury during the current season. Regardless, he’ll wrap up another injury-riddled campaign and head into the offseason in hopes of returning to full health. Mesoraco is slated to earn $13MM in 2018, the final year of the four-year, $28MM extension he inked after that excellent 2014 season.