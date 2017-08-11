Headlines

Mariners To Acquire Andrew Albers

The Mariners have struck a deal with the Braves to acquire lefty Andrew Albers, per David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (via Twitter). Cash considerations will make up the return in the deal.

Albers had been working at Triple-A Gwinnett; now, he’ll help bolster the depth for the Mariners, who have suffered a variety of pitching injuries of late. The 31-year-old has limited experience in the majors, with just 17 total appearances  over parts of three seasons, but he has shown rather well this year at the highest level of the minors.

Through his 120 2/3 innings to date for Gwinnett — covering 17 starts as well as nine relief appearances — Albers carries a 2.61 ERA. He’s also carrying 8.6 K/9 against just 1.4 BB/9 as well as a solid 46.1% groundball rate.

Whether Seattle intends to bring Albers up in the near-term isn’t clear. At a minimum, he’ll provide the organization with a new depth piece as it filters arms up to account for the recent DL placements of David Phelps, Felix Hernandez, and James Paxton.

  3. replace one canadian with another, we’re like a currency !

  5. Good for Albers, he’s definitely deserved a call-up. Especially a good move for the M’s overall given the state of their rotation. Mariners fans should definitely be fine with getting him.

  6. I’m convinced that Dipoto gets a performance bonus for every transaction he makes.

  7. Could you guys just change the name of the site to Mariners Acquire…

  8. Great news for Albers. He has been absolutely outstanding this season for Gwinnett. Good luck to him, he definitely deserved another big league shot.

  9. Dipoto trade King Felix and Cano for Albers and permission to be talked about by the media?

  11. I feel like Dipoto has made more trades than the 29 other teams combined

    • Thats impossible bcuz other teams r making trades with dipoto so he can never make more than all the other teams combined. I realize theres sarcasm in ur post, but just wanted to point that out

  12. We need starters big time, nothing to lose here

