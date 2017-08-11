Mariners To Acquire Andrew Albers

The Mariners have struck a deal with the Braves to acquire lefty Andrew Albers, per David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (via Twitter). Cash considerations will make up the return in the deal.
Albers had been working at Triple-A Gwinnett; now, he’ll help bolster the depth for the Mariners, who have suffered a variety of pitching injuries of late. The 31-year-old has limited experience in the majors, with just 17 total appearances over parts of three seasons, but he has shown rather well this year at the highest level of the minors.
Through his 120 2/3 innings to date for Gwinnett — covering 17 starts as well as nine relief appearances — Albers carries a 2.61 ERA. He’s also carrying 8.6 K/9 against just 1.4 BB/9 as well as a solid 46.1% groundball rate.
Whether Seattle intends to bring Albers up in the near-term isn’t clear. At a minimum, he’ll provide the organization with a new depth piece as it filters arms up to account for the recent DL placements of David Phelps, Felix Hernandez, and James Paxton.
nmendoza44
He’s been great for Gwinnett.
TylerThe bravos fanatic
What the freak
Gunnerson
replace one canadian with another, we’re like a currency !
JDGoat
I feel objectified!
Phillies2017
Jerry got bored again
bsteady7
Ha ha ha! He loves being a GM
Gogerty
Haha, best comment.
casualatlfan
Good for Albers, he’s definitely deserved a call-up. Especially a good move for the M’s overall given the state of their rotation. Mariners fans should definitely be fine with getting him.
tenman85
I’m convinced that Dipoto gets a performance bonus for every transaction he makes.
sufferfortribe
Hahahaha!
Apmonia
Could you guys just change the name of the site to Mariners Acquire…
southi
Great news for Albers. He has been absolutely outstanding this season for Gwinnett. Good luck to him, he definitely deserved another big league shot.
pickme123
Dipoto trade King Felix and Cano for Albers and permission to be talked about by the media?
Gogerty
Albers was just featured the other day.
acarneglia
I feel like Dipoto has made more trades than the 29 other teams combined
kent814
Thats impossible bcuz other teams r making trades with dipoto so he can never make more than all the other teams combined. I realize theres sarcasm in ur post, but just wanted to point that out
Neil5611
We need starters big time, nothing to lose here
crazy Jawa
Is he related to Matt Albers?