Headlines

Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors
Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors

Pirates Claim George Kontos From Giants

By | at

The Giants have announced that the Pirates have been awarded Giants reliever George Kontos on a waiver claim. The Giants evidently placed Kontos on revocable waivers, as Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle tweets, then gave him up without receiving anything in return. To clear space for Kontos and the newly acquired Sean Rodriguez, the Pirates have designated reliever Jhan Marinez and outfielder Danny Ortiz for assignment.

For the Giants, the move clears a 25-man spot for Chris Stratton, who is set to pitch against the Diamondbacks today, and a more permanent spot in the bullpen for Matt Cain. It also clears a 40-man spot for Pablo Sandoval, who the team recently promoted.

That the Giants would essentially give Kontos away still rates as something of a surprise, since he’s been effective this season. The 32-year-old righty has posted a 3.83 ERA, 9.6 K/9, 3.0 BB/9 and a 47.9 GB%. While Kontos’ exact profile has shifted from year to year (he had a K/9 of just 5.9 last season, for example), he’s been effective since joining the Giants early in the 2012 season and has a 3.05 career ERA, albeit with peripherals that are somewhat less impressive than that.

Kontos will help bolster a Pirates bullpen that has rated as about average this season and that effectively swapped Tony Watson for Joaquin Benoit at the trade deadline. If Kontos performs well for the Pirates, they can keep him beyond this season — he makes just $1.75MM this year, and is not eligible for free agency until after 2019.

The 28-year-old Marinez arrived in Pittsburgh via a waiver claim from the Brewers in May. He posted a 3.18 ERA, 6.9 K/9 and 3.2 BB/9 in 34 innings in the Pirates’ bullpen and has a career 50.7 GB%. He’s struggled with walks in the past, but with his mid-90s fastball and ground-ball-heavy profile, he could attract interest on the waiver wire yet again.

The 27-year-old Ortiz has spent the bulk of the 2017 season with Triple-A Indianapolis, hitting .259/.291/.450 over 342 plate appearances while playing all three outfield spots. The Twins product also collected his first 13 big-league plate appearances this season.

newest oldest

Comments

  2. Finally. He comes into a 1 run game and leaves it a 3 run game. Good luck Pirates.

    0
    0

    • He’s been solid for the past 4-5 years, solid pickup for anyone, especially with the pirates having searage working with their pitchers

      1
      1

  3. wow if that’s the case the yankees should’ve claimed him before trading blake rutherford

    1
    1

    • Pirates would have priority on a claim. The priority goes to the team in the same league (NL in this case) with the worst record, or if no NL team claimed him, then the AL team with the worst record that claimed him would be awarded the claim. Yankees never had a chance

      0
      0

    • They traded Rutherford for more effective relievers,and it’s no big loss. If you’re a Yankee fan why are you lamenting the loss of a prospect who’s losing value and was blocked anyway?

      1
      0

      • Got yourself a point just thought he could’ve been a prospect for a starter not a reliever but tommy Kahnle has been damn near perfect so no complains

        0
        0

  4. Usually not a good sign when the other team just gives him to you instead of trying to work out a trade for something/anything, but Searage has worked with less.

    0
    0

    • They didn’t give anything up for him and he has multiple years of team control, so there’s really no downside. If he pitches poorly, then you can get rid of him without having to worry about trying to salvage value like you would if you traded a legit prospect for him.

      0
      0

  5. Big fan of this deal. Really helps out Pittsburgh with balancing the bullpen

    0
    0

  6. What in the world are the Giants doing this year?!

    0
    0

  7. I actually really like this claim for Pittsburgh. Solid middle reliever, inexpensive and obviously the Pirates know what they’re doing with pitchers.

    0
    0

  9. Why wouldn’t they try and get something for him? The Giants have a pretty lackluster farm so I’d think they be interested in taking a lotto guy at least.

    0
    0

    • I mean, that .$45M they’re saving in salary will really come in handy. Ya know, compared to the other tens of millions of dead salary they’re tied to going into next season. This move makes zero sense for SF.

      0
      0

  10. Where were the Mets with this one? Worst bullpen in MLB. Could have finally released Salas and upgraded to this guy, but they weren’t interested? Why not?!

    0
    0

  11. I know Kontos isn’t very good, but come on the Giants could of gotten at least a low level prospect for him.

    0
    0

    • This is verging on dumbfounding. No value coming back for what … a few hundred thousand in salary relief ? Head scratcher here.

      0
      0

  12. You’re all missing the BIG NEWS…and I mean BIG NEWS…..PANDA IS BACK!!!!!!!!

    0
    0

  13. Surprising that the Giants simply gave away Kontos. Even Jeremy Jeffress and Tony Cingrani brought something in return.

    0
    0

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top