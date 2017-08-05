Pirates Claim George Kontos From Giants

The Giants have announced that the Pirates have been awarded Giants reliever George Kontos on a waiver claim. The Giants evidently placed Kontos on revocable waivers, as Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle tweets, then gave him up without receiving anything in return. To clear space for Kontos and the newly acquired Sean Rodriguez, the Pirates have designated reliever Jhan Marinez and outfielder Danny Ortiz for assignment.
For the Giants, the move clears a 25-man spot for Chris Stratton, who is set to pitch against the Diamondbacks today, and a more permanent spot in the bullpen for Matt Cain. It also clears a 40-man spot for Pablo Sandoval, who the team recently promoted.
That the Giants would essentially give Kontos away still rates as something of a surprise, since he’s been effective this season. The 32-year-old righty has posted a 3.83 ERA, 9.6 K/9, 3.0 BB/9 and a 47.9 GB%. While Kontos’ exact profile has shifted from year to year (he had a K/9 of just 5.9 last season, for example), he’s been effective since joining the Giants early in the 2012 season and has a 3.05 career ERA, albeit with peripherals that are somewhat less impressive than that.
Kontos will help bolster a Pirates bullpen that has rated as about average this season and that effectively swapped Tony Watson for Joaquin Benoit at the trade deadline. If Kontos performs well for the Pirates, they can keep him beyond this season — he makes just $1.75MM this year, and is not eligible for free agency until after 2019.
The 28-year-old Marinez arrived in Pittsburgh via a waiver claim from the Brewers in May. He posted a 3.18 ERA, 6.9 K/9 and 3.2 BB/9 in 34 innings in the Pirates’ bullpen and has a career 50.7 GB%. He’s struggled with walks in the past, but with his mid-90s fastball and ground-ball-heavy profile, he could attract interest on the waiver wire yet again.
The 27-year-old Ortiz has spent the bulk of the 2017 season with Triple-A Indianapolis, hitting .259/.291/.450 over 342 plate appearances while playing all three outfield spots. The Twins product also collected his first 13 big-league plate appearances this season.
Comments
nmendoza44
Pirates pirating other players away today.
wiggysf
Finally. He comes into a 1 run game and leaves it a 3 run game. Good luck Pirates.
Phillies7459
He’s been solid for the past 4-5 years, solid pickup for anyone, especially with the pirates having searage working with their pitchers
jonscriff
wow if that’s the case the yankees should’ve claimed him before trading blake rutherford
redsfan48
Pirates would have priority on a claim. The priority goes to the team in the same league (NL in this case) with the worst record, or if no NL team claimed him, then the AL team with the worst record that claimed him would be awarded the claim. Yankees never had a chance
angie
it’s time for him to go!
thegreatcerealfamine
They traded Rutherford for more effective relievers,and it’s no big loss. If you’re a Yankee fan why are you lamenting the loss of a prospect who’s losing value and was blocked anyway?
jonscriff
Got yourself a point just thought he could’ve been a prospect for a starter not a reliever but tommy Kahnle has been damn near perfect so no complains
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Usually not a good sign when the other team just gives him to you instead of trying to work out a trade for something/anything, but Searage has worked with less.
Michael Chaney
They didn’t give anything up for him and he has multiple years of team control, so there’s really no downside. If he pitches poorly, then you can get rid of him without having to worry about trying to salvage value like you would if you traded a legit prospect for him.
darthrader66
Big fan of this deal. Really helps out Pittsburgh with balancing the bullpen
LADreamin
What in the world are the Giants doing this year?!
tim815
Losing. In bunches.
Phillies2017
I actually really like this claim for Pittsburgh. Solid middle reliever, inexpensive and obviously the Pirates know what they’re doing with pitchers.
flyfisher64
Solid pick up with really no downside…
johncena2016
Why wouldn’t they try and get something for him? The Giants have a pretty lackluster farm so I’d think they be interested in taking a lotto guy at least.
gmenfan
I mean, that .$45M they’re saving in salary will really come in handy. Ya know, compared to the other tens of millions of dead salary they’re tied to going into next season. This move makes zero sense for SF.
Top Jimmy
Where were the Mets with this one? Worst bullpen in MLB. Could have finally released Salas and upgraded to this guy, but they weren’t interested? Why not?!
phulltimephill
I know Kontos isn’t very good, but come on the Giants could of gotten at least a low level prospect for him.
wiggysf
Yeah, I’m disappointed
gmenfan
This is verging on dumbfounding. No value coming back for what … a few hundred thousand in salary relief ? Head scratcher here.
bobtillman
You’re all missing the BIG NEWS…and I mean BIG NEWS…..PANDA IS BACK!!!!!!!!
bigturtlemachine
Surprising that the Giants simply gave away Kontos. Even Jeremy Jeffress and Tony Cingrani brought something in return.