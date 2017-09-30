Mets Have Already Reached Out To Potential Replacements For Terry Collins

That the Mets don’t plan to retain manager Terry Collins next season is baseball’s worst-kept secret. Today, Adam Rubin tweets a new wrinkle to the story — the team has already been in touch with potential replacements, he reports.
It’s unclear who the Mets have contacted, although there have already been reports linking them to Rays third base coach Charlie Montoyo, as well as former or current Mets Robin Ventura, Alex Cora, Kevin Long, Bob Geren, and Chip Hale. Mets COO Jeff Wilpon and GM Sandy Alderson have reportedly attempted to fire Collins at various points over his seven-year stint at the Mets’ manager, only to be blocked by owner Fred Wilpon. It now appears that Fred Wilpon will not intervene to save Collins’ job. Via Newsday’s Marc Carig, the Mets’ front office takes issue with Collins’ leadership style, as well as his use of relievers like Jeurys Familia, Jerry Blevins and Addison Reed to pitch on consecutive days.
Collins has managed the Mets for seven seasons, posting a 550-582 record in that period, including 69-91 this year. His contract expires at the end of this season. Despite frequent reports about the possibility the Mets will dismiss him, he has indicated he doesn’t plan to retire.
Comments
borsh
Bobby V would be a great choice to bring back too!
bigcubsfan
Very Scary Terry
davbee
Bobby V would be the worst choice. His players in the past have hated him.
TheZink
Bobby V is a great choice
Bring Rich Kotite back with the Jets too and glory days are back in NY!
MathTeacher
I don’t know if you’re joking but since you got the ball rolling I actually want Willie back. It’s not gonna happen but I think he was a good enough manager when we had him
MathTeacher
JKB
Bobby V? Haha
bqbombers
Honestly sad to see all this come out at the tail end of a tough season and at the tail end of his run with the Mets.
I’m not doubting anything being said, it just feels classless.
realgone2
It’s the wilpons. They are classless
cxcx
How about all the three days in a row appearances for Robles early in the season
frankthetank1985
They distorted Robles in April. But, terry wasn’t given many options in the bullpen too. A lot of blame goes on terry, some deserved, but terry seemed to have the players back and the players had his. Look back to pulling Reyes so he could win the batting title. Look back to the World Series run and the emotions of terry losing his father and how many players mentioned it. Terry brought mediocre rosters and terrible health to the World Series and the wild card game in consecutive years. Terry deserves a lot more respect than he has gotten these past few weeks I enjoyed Terry’s run, and I never said that about a manager before for the Mets. Just my opinion. Having said that, let’s clean up everything, change the atmosphere and all coaches go. Bring in fresh faces and see if that shakes things up. I have seen reports they r not getting rid of ray Ramirez which sucks but maybe new coaching will help with injuries by changing approaches and all.
frankthetank1985
Destroyed not distorted
digimike
It’s Tebow time!
lolmariners
So that’s why the Mets signed him!
jacobsigel1025
Alex Cora deserves a chance
Keane
Make David Wright the manager. The only choice I’m even considering.
oldleftylong
It’ll be Brad Ausmus.
9lives
or Brad Emaus.
xabial
Every time I see someone suggest Ron Washington, they always get a thumbs down. But Why not that guy? He took Texas to the World Series, and I’ve never seen a major league managers tenure with a club end the way his did, in such a bizarre way.
(it wasn’t for incompetency)
Whether the Mets, or someone else, I hope someone gives him a chance.
PeterDipersio
Take John Farrell! We will be getting Big Papi as our manager hopefully