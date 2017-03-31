Reds Release Desmond Jennings

The Reds have released veteran outfielder Desmond Jennings, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports on Twitter. It was already clear that Jennings wouldn’t head north with the MLB club.

Jennings, 30, had signed a minors deal that would have paid him $1.5MM had he cracked the roster. But he didn’t do enough in the Cactus League to induce the team to clear a 40-man spot to keep him. Jennings hit .195/.300/.415 with two home runs and two steals in his 18 games of action.

Once a solid regular with the Rays, Jennings has battled injuries over the past two seasons and hasn’t been effective when he has been able to take the field. From 2011 through 2014, though, he slashed .249/.327/.402, hit 47 homers, and swiped 86 bags while playing a solid center field in Tampa Bay.