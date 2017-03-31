White Sox Outright Rymer Liriano, Giovanni Soto

The White Sox have outrighted outfielder Rymer Liriano and lefty Giovanni Soto, the team announced (via MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, on Twitter). Both players cleared waivers and were assigned to Triple-A.
With four open spots on the 40-man roster, the club has the room needed to add non-roster invitees Cody Asche, Anthony Swarzak, and Geovany Soto (not to be confused with the similarly named reliever), Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago tweets. If those three make the active roster, as expected, the organization could have another spot to play with as teams around the league tweak their own rosters.
Comments
Priggs89
Maybe grab Aneury Tavarez and give him a shot? Not much outfield depth right now, assuming Tilson starts the year on the DL.
Phillies2017
I like tht idea
soxx44
This move puts the 40 man roster at 36. Maybe a trade is being discussed. At a minimum, the Sox need to add Geovany Soto, Cody Asche and Anthony Swarzek to the 40 man roster. That would put it back to 39. Personally, I’m hoping a trade is in the works.
mohoney
Geovany Soto can go away for all I care. I would rather see the team add Kevan Smith and send Soto far, far away.
SimplyAmazin91
Why not sign Pagan and flip him at the deadline?