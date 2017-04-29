Angels Designate Greg Mahle For Assignment

The Angels have designated lefty Greg Mahle for assignment, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times tweets. The move clears space on the Angels’ 40-man roster for righty Jose Valdez, who was promoted today along with fellow righty Daniel Wright as the team placed C.J. Cron and Tyler Skaggs on the disabled list.

The 24-year-old Mahle pitched 18 1/3 innings of relief as a rookie for the 2016 Angels, posting a 5.40 ERA, 6.9 K/9 and 4.9 BB/9 while throwing his fastball in the 89-MPH range. He’s pitched ten innings this season for Triple-A Salt Lake.

The Angels outrighted Jose Valdez in November after he pitched 23 1/3 innings of relief with a 4.24 ERA and 8.5 K/9 but a way-too-high 6 2/3 BB/9 in 2016. He has pitched just twice for Salt Lake since April 20, so he should provide the Angels’ bullpen with a fresh arm.