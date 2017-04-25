Braves Designate Chase d’Arnaud, Select Lane Adams

The Braves have designated infielder Chase d’Arnaud for assignment, according to David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (via Twitter). Atlanta has summoned outfielder Lane Adams from Triple-A to take the roster spot.
d’Arnaud, 30, has bounced around the league over his six seasons in the majors, but received his most extensive action yet last year with the Braves. Over 262 plate appearances, he slashed .245/.317/.335. While he had managed three hits and two walks in his ten trips to the plate thus far in 2016, the Braves evidently elected to go in another direction for the time being.
The 27-year-old Adams has seen the majors, but only briefly. He was off to a strong start at Triple-A, though, with a .333/.352/.588 slash line — but also 16 strikeouts against just a pair of walks — over his 54 plate appearances. He’ll join Emilio Bonifacio in the reserve outfield mix, though it’s also possible that the former could see more action in the infield with d’Arnaud’s departure from the roster.
Comments
southi
What is the infatuation the braves have with Bonafacio that warranted any inclusion on the major league roster over Chase d’Arnauld? I’m not in any way saying Chase d’Arnauld is a great player but Bonafacio doesn’t even turn in good atbats, much less actually reach base. I could easily had seen both as being improved upon, but Bonafacio should have easily been the first to go away.
edawg1512
Absolute agreement from me
bhskins05
Full agreement here as well
darkstar61
Chase is younger and potentially under team control until 2021, so he might have had at least some type of future with the club. Braves don’t seem to care for those types all that much. They seem to prefer the “named” players to help them reach that .333 record.
…besides, who isn’t beyond impressed with the .325 OPS Bonafacio is producing?! That type of truly special production shows a talent level rarely seen in a Major Leaguer.
opethsdeliverance
i honestly feel bad for Chase but at least this is the first step of many that need to be made. You think the Mets will go for him to play with his brother?