Brennan Boesch To Retire

Outfielder Brennan Boesch is set to retire, according to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times (via Twitter). Boesch, who’ll turn 32 tomorrow, spent parts of six seasons in the majors, appearing with the Tigers, Yankees, Angels, and Reds. He last cracked the bigs in 2015, but saw the bulk of his action from 2010-12 with Detroit. At his best, in his sophomore campaign, Boesch slashed .283/.341/.458 with 16 home runs. The left-handed hitter spent last year with the Red Sox organization, missing much of the season due to a broken wrist and batting just .221/.266/.345 in 158 Triple-A plate appearances upon his return.