Derek Jeter, Jeb Bush Headline Potential Marlins Bidding Groups

Yankees legend Derek Jeter and former Florida governor Jeb Bush are both working to put together bidding groups to make a run at buying the Marlins, according to a report from Charlie Gasparino and Brian Schwartz of FOX Business. There is at least one other rival bidding group, per the report.
Jeter has already launched the popular Player’s Tribune website since hanging up his spikes, but could now seemingly embark upon another major business undertaking in advance of his likely Hall-of-Fame enshrinement in 2019. The former shortstop is said to be working with an investment banker who was previously affiliated with Morgan Stanley, though it’s not clear whether that firm is involved.
Meanwhile, Bush has lined up with Citigroup to weigh a proposal to take over the team from Jeffrey Loria, who is reportedly preparing to cash in on the organization at some point in the near future. And there’s a third known group as well; though it has no known headlining names, it’s said to have the backing of financial powerhouse Goldman Sachs.
Loria bought the team back in 2002 at a $158MM price tag. This time around, it figures to be worth quite a bit more, with some reports pegging the likely open-market value in the range of $1.4B to $1.7B. Whether or not it actually lands in that range remains to be seen, but Loria is positioned to cash in on both the publicly financed Marlins Park and the success of MLB Advanced Media — an entity that is co-owned by all thirty teams and has expanded its portfolio beyond the baseball realm.
SamFuldsFive
Its crazy how cheap he bought them for to begin with.
mike156
It was a Bud Selig thing. He wanted baseball out of Montreal, and he wanted Jack Henry (part owner of Marlins at the time) to buy the Red Sox for less than some other offers, Selig had MLB buy the Expos from Loria, and then lent league money to Loria at no interest so he could close the Marlins deal.
Not bad, huh?
JD396
The Henry-Werner-Loria-Selig cabal… they’re all a bunch of snakes.
Connorsoxfan
Does Jeb actually have any cash or is he just the guy that the people with the money decided to put forward? I’m not familiar with him outside of his presidential run and governor experience. Obviously, he’s a Bush, but that doesn’t mean he has over 1 billion dollars lying around.
SF_Giants
Deke
JD396
Connorsoxfan
ChiSoxCity
Jeff Todd
Jeff Todd
LA91744
The same Selig that moved Milwaukee to the NL then made a mess with the Houston Astros
GareBear
‘Stros are probably thrilled they aren’t in the Cubs division anymore. Can’t say the same for the Crew.