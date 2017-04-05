Jose Iglesias Switches Agents

Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias has changed representation and is now a client of Magnus Sports, per Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (Twitter link). Iglesias had previously been with the Boras Corporation.

The 27-year-old Iglesias logged career-highs in both games played (137) and plate appearances (513) last season and delivered characteristically strong defensive value for the Tigers in 2016. However, his offensive output took a tumble across the board, as he batted just .255/.306/.336 in that time. Iglesias’ batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage all fell well shy of the career .287/.336/.362 marks that he carried into the 2016 season.

Those struggles notwithstanding, Iglesias still landed a notable $2MM raise on last year’s $2.1MM salary in arbitration and will earn $4.1MM in the current season. He’ll be eligible for arbitration once more next offseason before hitting the open market upon completion of the 2018 campaign.

Iglesias’switch has been reflected in MLBTR’s Agency Database, which contains representation info on more than 2,500 Major League and minor league players. If you see any notable errors or omissions within the database, please let us know: [email protected].