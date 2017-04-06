Headlines

Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors
newest oldest

Comments

  1. Here’s a random question. Everyone seems to agree that WBC, AZL, Spring Training, and Opening Day stats should be taken with a grain of salt
    At what point do they start to matter?

    0
    0

    • When the sample size increases and is against similar-level competition.

      0
      0

      • Alright thanks. I kinda figured around 3-5 weeks but wasn’t sure

        0
        1

  2. Asking about who is the best announcer now that skully retired…….easy answer Bob Ueker!

    0
    0

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top