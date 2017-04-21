Nationals Activate Trea Turner, Designate Grant Green

The Nationals have designated infielder Grant Green for assignment, per a club announcement. His roster spot was needed for shortstop Trea Turner, who’ll return from the 10-day DL.

Green was summoned recently when Stephen Drew joined Turner on the disabled list, leaving the Nats in need of another infielder. He saw only limited action, but this does mark the fifth consecutive season in which Green has cracked the majors. While opportunities have been fairly sparse, the 29-year-old hasn’t shown the ability to carry his successes at the plate in the upper minors into the majors.

As for Turner, it ended up being only a brief stop on the DL. Hamstring injuries are always concerning, especially for a player who derives so much value from his legs. But the club was evidently confident enough to bring him back rather quickly. That said, Turner isn’t in the lineup this evening and will likely be handled with care.