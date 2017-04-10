The Nationals announced today that they’ve placed shortstop Trea Turner on the 10-day disabled list and recalled outfielder Michael Taylor from Triple-A Syracuse to take his spot on the active roster. Turner suffered a hamstring strain on Saturday, and while manager Dusty Baker initially downplayed the severity of the issue, the Nats are apparently concerned enough to shut their young star down for a bit more than a week.

Turner, 23, is off to a sluggish .158/.158/.211 start to his season, and he’s punched out in seven of his 19 plate appearances. He’s still contributed positive value on the basepaths, swiping three bags on the young season. Turner entered the 2017 campaign with extremely high expectations after hitting an incredible .342/.370/.567 across 344 plate appearances last year in his rookie season, though he’ll be looking to deliver on that hype at a new position. After spending the bulk of his time in 2017 in center field, Turner was penciled in as the everyday shortstop in D.C. this offseason, as offseason pickup Adam Eaton slotted in as Baker’s everyday center fielder.

There’s no indication that Turner will miss significant time due to the injury, as Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post tweets that the move merely allows the team to proceed with caution. Mark Zuckerman of tweets a similar sentiment, noting that Baker said MLB’s shift to a 10-day minimum stint on the disabled list contributed to the move; the team may not have wanted to wait 15 days, Zuckerman writes, but the 10-day term was more manageable.

In Turner’s absence, veteran Stephen Drew and fellow youngster Wilmer Difo are options to serve at shortstop. Taylor isn’t likely to see much in the way of regular action, though Baker and the Nats could take advantage of his presence to get Eaton a day of early in the season if they wish.