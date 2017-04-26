Padres Claim Kirby Yates

The Padres have claimed righty Kirby Yates off waivers from the Angels, per an announcement from the Los Angeles organization. Yates had been designated for assignment recently.
Yates, 30, only made it into one contest for the Halos this year. Over his 98 2/3 total MLB frames since the start of the 2014 season, he owns only a 5.38 ERA. But he has also generated 10.4 K/9 to go with 3.7 BB/9 in that span and showed career-best fastball velocity (94 mph) in his sole MLB appearance this year.
Comments
CoryM
I feel like this makes sense for the Padres.
TheWestCoastRyan
PRINT THE WORLD SERIES TICKETS NOW!!!!!!!!!!
padresfan
You’re turning into harry
Your bitterness can be felt across the county
dvmwitt
You’re so original!
outinleftfield
Padres have such roster problems with guys that have no options that I wonder how they are going to fit him on their 40 man roster.
dvmwitt
Bethancourt, who was out of options, was dfa’d yesterday…that’s how