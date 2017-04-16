Quick Hits: Yankees, Braun, Bellinger, White Sox, Kang

For a team trying to get younger, this year’s Yankees have gotten plenty of mileage out of veterans, Tyler Kepner of the New York Times writes. Chase Headley, Jacoby Ellsbury, Starlin Castro, Matt Holliday, CC Sabathia and Aroldis Chapman have all played well, as have two veteran pitchers (Tyler Clippard and Adam Warren) who were acquired at last year’s trade deadline even as the Yankees were attracting more attention for trading away veteran pitchers like Chapman and Andrew Miller. “They made all the trades last year, but we still went out and got Clippard, who’s a big part of our team now. It’s always about winning here,” says Sabathia. “I’ve only got so many bullets left. It’s at the end. I’m not interested in playing for somebody that’s not trying to win.” Here’s more from around the game.
- On Saturday, it emerged that the Dodgers and Brewers had remained in touch about a potential Ryan Braun deal. But Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times writes that the two sides are not currently discussing a trade. The Dodgers are, however, keeping tabs on one of their own prospects, 1B/OF Cody Bellinger, as a potential offensive upgrade. The 21-year-old Bellinger is batting .371/.436/.657 thus far for Triple-A Oklahoma City.
- The White Sox might have the best pitching available to deal this summer, Ken Rosenthal opines in a video for FOX Sports. There’s Jose Quintana, of course, but fellow veterans James Shields and Derek Holland have also pitched well in the very early going, and closer David Robertson has been terrific. The departures of veteran pitchers during trading season could create openings for newly acquired top prospects like Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez, along with 2015 first-rounder Carson Fulmer.
- Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang remains stuck in South Korea after his third DUI conviction resulted in his being unable to get a visa. The Bucs are hoping to get him back, but making other plans until he does, MLB.com’s Phil Rogers writes. The Pirates are hoping to send Kang a special hitting machine that delivers hard fastballs along with MLB-style breaking pitches. “We’re trying to get him a machine with velocity and spin, to help,” says Pirates manager Clint Hurdle. “He’s been more working indoors, doing everything he can to prepare. But in here, we’re moving on until he’s back.” David Freese has performed well at third in Kang’s absence, batting .344/.482/.594 thus far.
jake_malinka
Are they really gonna call up bellinger? I don’t think so
vtadave
Now? Probably not, but he’s certainly on the radar as the article suggested.
yankees500
Kang can just stay in Korea.
Pncpanic
Totally
JD396
At this point it seems unlikely that he could drive himself to the airport
jonnyblah
The kids that keep posting comments like these need to get some perspective.
ericl97
perspective? here’s perspective for you: Driving under the influence may not only end up killing him, but may kill others. drunk driving puts other families at risk. losing a child, a loved one, taking a child’s parents away, that’s not fair. drunk driving is the most selfish, stupid thing one can do and Kang should be suspended in definitely. the thought of losing a loved one kills me. now that’s perspective. have a nice day.
thinkblech
They certainly won’t call up Bellinger for a platoon situation – last year, he had a higher OPS vs lefties (.927) than he did righties (.854). Wherever he is, he needs to play every day.
BlueSkyLA
Probably so, but that begs the question of who they’d send down to promote Bellinger. Just about the only choice right now is Toles.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Which makes complete sense because Toles really does need seasoning. He needs to be playing everyday at least in AAA.
ReverieDays
Toles is a 5th OF at best guy who got hot once in his career at the right time. There was a reason he wasn’t on anyones radar before last year. He stinks.
BlueSkyLA
That’s a lot harsh. Toles can definitely hit but his fielding is pretty rough. He’s the natural one to be sent down if they decide to promote Bellinger for several reasons that do not include him stinking.
dodgerfan711
Hard to send down toles when he is producing more then any outfielder after Puig.
coachbrad
At some point the FO has to realize that Hernandez and Van Slyke are merely impersonating baseball players and can’t really contribute.
Priggs89
Robertson has been absolutely dominant so far this year. It’d be unrealistic to expect this kind of dominance to continue into mid-summer, but man, that’d be a VERY nice bonus for Hahn – as would Shields and Holland, obviously.
Aaron Sapoznik
Yes. Robertson’s save opportunities might also be minimized as the summer trade deadline approaches and the White Sox play to their lower expectations. He didn’t make his first appearance of the 2017 season until April 9th, the White Sox fifth game and his first save opportunity wasn’t until the clubs seventh contest on April 12th.
Cam
Bellinger being called up has to be on the radar. Gonzalez has been in decline for years, and looks pretty awful at the plate. Bellinger could legitimately out hit Gonzo right now – and his glove is already considered plus plus.
bravesfan88
The Dodgers can’t call Bellinger up, only for him to sit on the bench; if so, that would only stunt his growth. In order for the Dodgers to call up Bellinger, and to also get him some regular playing time, he would have to start in Left Field.
If the Dodgers are comfortable starting Bellinger in LF, and also occassionally spelling A-Gon at first, then Bellinger getting called up would male plenty of sense.
By calling him up, and adding his bat to their already solid 1-7 line-up, the Dodgers would definitely have one of the deepest and most feared line-ups in the NL.
Personally, I would love the Dodgers to trot out the following line-up:
1. C. Seager
2. Y. Puig
3. J. Turner
4. A. Gonzalez
5. C. Bellinger
6. Y. Grandal
7. L. Forsythe
8. Pitcher
9. J. Pederson
BlueSkyLA
And the total number of times Seager has batted leadoff: 0.
therealryan
Why would you suggest batting one of the top 40 hitters in all of MLB in the 9th spot? I’m not one who generally puts a whole lot importance on batting order, but the idea that you put a player with a 121 wRC+ and 52 HR over the last 2 seasons in the 9 hole is borderline ridicules. Do you also believe the White Sox and Rangers should hit Abreu or Beltre 9th?
dodgerfan711
Joc is defiantly not a top 40 hitter in baseball. He strikes out way too much and has a very low batting average. I know people dont like average anymore but at a certain low point its hard to ignore
Cam
Interestingly, Joc is 36th in the league WRC+ since 2015.
Top 40 really isn’t a stretch – he’s got flaws, but..he has a number of redeeming qualities. Great pop, 7th in BB% in that timeframe too.
vtadave
Top 40? Huh? Joc?
blake
Joc is like Merle from Signs, he tries to hit it out of the park every at bat. See last example of Dodgers at Cubs with bases loaded.
JD396
1. Puig
2. Forsythe
3. Grandal
4. Pitcher
5. Pedersen
6. Bellinger
7. Turner
8. Seager
9. Gonzalez
Priggs89
Pitcher batting 4th? Genius. Why has nobody else thought of that?
BlueSkyLA
I dunno, I think you definitely want Gonzales leading off, followed by Grandal.
dust44
Where’s Bellinger play? Leftfield? That’s really there only somewhat weak spot right now. Can he field LF? If so it’s a no brainer he’s an upgrade. If ur hopeing he can play LF and u aren’t sure u move him out there for a couple weeks maybe a couple months and get him comfortable for the move
thegreatcerealfamine
What’s wrong with Toles?
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
He can play all three OF spots. Realistically though you probably most likely just want to see him at the corners more than not.
chesteraarthur
Are you saying bellinger can play cf?
‘??
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Well considering he’s played all three OF positions most recently CF within the last two weeks yes he can play it in a pinch. Nobody is expecting him to be an above average CF though. That’s why I said realistically.
BlueSkyLA
If Bellinger does get the call it almost have to be to play LF, with Toles being demoted, unless Gonzales goes down with an injury. Can’t think of any other workable scenario.
Strauss
Kang can stay in North Korea
drbnic
Not original
realgone2
So Pirates are stuck with Kang? None of this DUI/Visa crap impacted his contract?
gofish
Kang will fly back with United.
realgone2
You’d probably be safer driving with Kang than flying united.
bronxbombers
Lol
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
So the key here with this FO is if there’s smoke there’s never fire. If you hear about a possible trade or trade target be assured it won’t happen especially if the rumor has been around longer than a week. They play their cards so close to the vest. They get guys at their price and I kind of like it.
dodgerfan711
That is true about not overpaying, but it worry’s me how easily they were willing to trade cotton and de leon. It seems if they think your not their kind of guy they trade you with no issue. Specifically the oakland trade. They gave up too much for hill/reddick
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
I guess but Cotton wasn’t going to hit the rotation and his stuff sort of back up a little bit in AAA. He was also passed or in the process of being passed on the depth chart specifically by Urias, JDL, Strip, Stewart and Oaks. The most likely destination for him might have been the pen, but he had trouble in the role especially as a potential get hit quick guy. Add on top of that let’s wait to see Cotton go around the league 2 or 3 times as the league will make adjustments. JDL I love him and hope he succeeds, but he still has major health red flags. In terms of an overpay, I guess but you have to give something to get something. I’m not really sure of how big of an overpay it was, because they essentially have a clone of Montas in Sierra and the pen is stacked. The shine is sort of off on Holmes and he will probably be headed for the pen. I have faith that Cotton will be a good MLB pitcher. The reality is you can’t keep everybody. So I really don’t fault them for that trade or at least see it as an overpay at this time. Then again Cotton could change that narrative, but that’s the risk you take when you trade at the deadline.
coachbrad
If he hit right handed he’d already be up.
metseventually
It’s April 17th.
Last week Yankees fans are ready to quit watching the game forever and this week it’s #28 here we come.