Cespedes Slated For MRI On Ailing Hamstring; Trip To DL Possible

3:20pm: Cespedes will undergo another MRI on Friday to reevaluate his hamstring, tweets MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo. “Ther’s no indication for how long it will be,” manager Terry Collins told New York reporters (via DiComo). However, Collins’ assumption is that Cespedes will land on the disabled list, Carig tweets. Collins added that Cespedes could be “out a while,” tweets James Wagner of the New York Times.

1:47pm: Mets star Yoenis Cespedes has left today’s game with what is being called a left hamstring pull, as the SNY broadcast team reports (and Marc Carig of Newday tweets). He pulled up while running out a double.

As ever, we’ll need to await further word before reaching any conclusions as to how this might impact the team. But there’s added and more obvious concern here since Cespedes had already been dealing with a hamstring issue that kept him out for three games. Last year, Cespedes ended up missing a significant stretch due to a leg muscle injury, though in that case it was a quad problem.

It’s far too soon to know how significant the injury is, but clearly it’s a major concern for a Mets club that has had its fair share of issues in the early going. In addition to on-field struggles, the organization has been beset by a variety of worrying injury situations.

Several other players are also dealing with maladies, but two new concerns arose today. Before Cespedes went down, ace righty Noah Syndergaard was scratched with discomfort in his biceps. Fortunately, there’s no reason at present to fear that either issue will turn out to be something major. But there’s increasingly little margin for error in New York. Though it’s still early, the Mets will slip into the NL East basement if they can’t come back in today’s game against the Braves.