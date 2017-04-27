Cespedes Slated For MRI On Ailing Hamstring; Trip To DL Possible

3:20pm: Cespedes will undergo another MRI on Friday to reevaluate his hamstring, tweets MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo. “Ther’s no indication for how long it will be,” manager Terry Collins told New York reporters (via DiComo). However, Collins’ assumption is that Cespedes will land on the disabled list, Carig tweets. Collins added that Cespedes could be “out a while,” tweets James Wagner of the New York Times.
1:47pm: Mets star Yoenis Cespedes has left today’s game with what is being called a left hamstring pull, as the SNY broadcast team reports (and Marc Carig of Newday tweets). He pulled up while running out a double.
As ever, we’ll need to await further word before reaching any conclusions as to how this might impact the team. But there’s added and more obvious concern here since Cespedes had already been dealing with a hamstring issue that kept him out for three games. Last year, Cespedes ended up missing a significant stretch due to a leg muscle injury, though in that case it was a quad problem.
It’s far too soon to know how significant the injury is, but clearly it’s a major concern for a Mets club that has had its fair share of issues in the early going. In addition to on-field struggles, the organization has been beset by a variety of worrying injury situations.
Several other players are also dealing with maladies, but two new concerns arose today. Before Cespedes went down, ace righty Noah Syndergaard was scratched with discomfort in his biceps. Fortunately, there’s no reason at present to fear that either issue will turn out to be something major. But there’s increasingly little margin for error in New York. Though it’s still early, the Mets will slip into the NL East basement if they can’t come back in today’s game against the Braves.
digimike
It’s Tebow Time!
JDGoat
He’s gonna lead the mets to the promised lands
sampsonite168
That’s some medical staff they got there.
danorage
It’s time to bring up Dominic Smith and plug him into that outfield, dude is hitting the ball.
staypuft
Or they can put Bruce in the OF and smith at 1B
Senioreditor
If he’s getting an MRI he’s going on at least the 10 day DL.
gofish
Cut Reyes, bring up Rosario. Move Bruce to OF, bring up Smith at 1B.
Perhaps they catch lightning in the bottle like the Yankees did with their young guys last year.
opethsdeliverance
Injuries not withstanding, i said the Mets will regret giving him a big contract. He is one of the most overrated players in baseball.
yankees500
Yeah I think so too. I know we’ll get trashed for saying this, but it’s true. The dude puts up a .270 BA and about 30 home runs, that’s good, but is it worth 75 million? His average WAR for a full season is roughly 3.
metseventually
But for him it’s a little more than just stats. He was why they went from nothing to contenders. He was why butts were in seats. He’s why we thought they were contenders this year.
opethsdeliverance
No they are contenders because of their pitching, particularly Degrom and Noah,
opethsdeliverance
He makes the Mets better for sure, but I believe Met fans and media treat him as somebody who could carry them offensively, and that is where i disagree. His bad defense does not help, and i also believe he tends to get very lackadaisical there too.
digimike
It’s 45 minutes after my first comment and guess what…
it’s still Tebow time!
hodor
No one truly cares.