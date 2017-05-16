AL Central Notes: Infante, White Sox, Jimenez, AJax

It has been a long and winding path back to the big leagues for White Sox righty Gregory Infante, as Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago writes. After briefly making his MLB debut at 22 years of age, the now-29-year-old had bounced around the upper minors waiting for another shot. That finally came after Infante threw 13 dominant innings at Triple-A Charlotte to open the current season, earning him a ticket back to the majors. “I am very happy and glad to get this opportunity,” Infante said. “The last seven years were tough years, but I also worked a lot in the last seven to get to this point because this is where you want to be as a player.”
- That White Sox bullpen of which Infante is now a member figures to draw plenty of attention over the coming months. With a variety of interesting arms — closer David Robertson, injured setup man Nate Jones, and suddenly interesting righties Tommy Kahnle and Anthony Swarzak — on hand, the rebuilding organization could be in quite a nice selling position at the deadline. In the meantime, manager Rick Renteria tells Hayes, the organization plans to carry eight relievers — helping to spread the burden in the pen and alleviate any innings shortages from the rotation.
- Tigers reliever Joe Jimenez is expected to miss about a month with a back injury, writes John Wagner of the Toledo Blade. Jimenez, 22, has been working at Triple-A after a rough debut in the majors. Since his demotion, Jimenez has continued the dominant path he charted over the preceding four seasons, racking up 13 strikeouts against four hits and two walks over 6 1/3 scoreless innings. Had that continued, he may well have been positioned to return to the bigs in relatively short order. Instead, he’ll first have to rehab the injury.
- Indians outfielder Austin Jackson appears to be progressing from his toe injury, as Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports on Twitter. The veteran is with the club today, participating in agility drills and baserunning work. It’s not clear whether he’ll require a brief rehab stint once he’s back to health, but presumably he’ll be ready for MLB duty in relatively short order once his toe is healed.
Comments
alexgordonbeckham
Quintana, Robertson, Jones, Swarzak, Kahnle, Holland, Gonzalez. The store is open for business!
I think they’ll try to package guys up. If Frazier and Melky start hitting and drawing interest, teams could look at acquiring Frazier or Melky and Holland or Gonzalez. Moves like that to maximize the value of those guys. Robertson, Quintana and Jones likely get moved separately.
bigjonliljon
Agreed. But it’s not going to be a discount store. Hahn may price himself out of anything. I think he may have already done so with Quintana and his poor start
crazysull
You have to acknowledge that Quintana doesn’t have the best offense behind him so it isn’t all his fault. Or people can look at it as the White Sox offense was able to hide Quintana’s flaws and they are now becoming visible to everyone
37santobanks
The “wins” stat isn’t entirely his fault, true, but his walk rate is.
alexgordonbeckham
I feel like he meant to say defense, which is true.
alexgordonbeckham
Hence the “behind him” part of his comment. Also, the White Sox offense never scored/s run for Quintana in the past so they never hid his flaws. Dude has had the most no-decisions and least run support in the league the past 5 years.