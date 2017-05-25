Braves Designate Josh Collmenter For Assignment

The Braves have recalled right-hander Matt Wisler from Triple-A Gwinnett and designated fellow righty Josh Collmenter for assignment in order to clear a spot on the active roster, according to David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal Constitution (Twitter link).
The 31-year-old Collmenter turned in a solid April for the Braves but has been shelled in the month of May, allowing runs in six of his seven appearances this month. That culminated in a seven-run shellacking at the hands of the Pirates last night — an outing that lasted just two-thirds of an inning and included three Pittsburgh home runs.
Collmenter proved to be a useful pickup for Atlanta late in the 2016 campaign, tossing 19 innings and allowing just five earned runs on 15 hits and five walks with 16 strikeouts. That performance proved to be enough for the Braves to retain the former D-backs Opening Day starter via arbitration this winter, as Collmenter agreed to a $1.2MM salary for the 2017 season. Because Collmenter has more than five years of big league service time, he’ll earn the entirety of that sum even if he elects free agency upon being outrighted (or if he is released).
In parts of seven Major League seasons (695 1/3 innings), Collmenter has a 3.64 ERA with 6.4 K/9, 2.2 BB/9 and a 36 percent ground-ball rate. He’s worked as both a starter and a reliever and has actually never finished a season in the big leagues with an ERA north of 3.79. However, he’s also never been a hard-thrower, and his velocity in 2016-17 has hovered in the 84-85 mph range, which doesn’t lend much optimism moving forward.
Comments
pztpaco34
Totally agree with DFAing Collmenter, but how much longer is the Wisler/Blair experiment going to last?
lilkube
Thank you! Finally getting rid of that bum.
baseball10
Maybe the worst pitched 10th inning in history last night
southi
It was hard to watch for sure.
rluckett31
Saw this coming after last two really bad outings. That was hard watching him get pummeled last night.
BravesBoi
I have been praying for this to happen for weeks now. I honestly don’t remember him having a single decent outing this year. Even if we get somebody up who works to a 6 something ERA, that’s 3 whole freaking points lower than his. And that is awful. I will take the so called “Wisler/Blair experiment” over the Collmenter experiment
sufferfortribe
Praying?
TheMichigan
“Dear God, I know you can hear me up there. Listen, disregard my previous prays to win the lottery, today I’m praying for you to DFA that bum Collementer on the Braves. Is that possible? Thanks G, you’re a life saver.”
pztpaco34
Hey, maybe Coppy will transition Bonifacio to the bullpen! Couldn’t be any worse than that 10th inning.