Minor MLB Transactions: 5/16/17

Here are the day’s minor moves, all by way of Baseball America’s Matt Eddy unless otherwise noted:

The Diamondbacks have released veteran lefty Brian Matusz . Once a fixture in the Orioles’ pen, Matusz has struggled to regain his footing over the past two seasons. He was hit hard in nine MLB frames last year and was off to a rough start with the D-backs organization. Through 17 2/3 innings at Triple-A, he carried a 6.11 ERA with 6.6 K/9 and 2.5 BB/9.

