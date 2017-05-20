Minor MLB Transactions: 5/20/17

Here are the latest minor moves from around the baseball world, with the newest transactions at the top of the post…

Craig Gentry accepted his outright assignment to the Orioles ’ Triple-A affiliate, MASNsports.com’s Roch Kubatko tweets. Gentry was outrighted off Baltimore’s 40-man roster earlier this week, and he had the option of rejecting that assignment to become a free agent, though he has clearly chosen to remain in the organization. The veteran outfielder hit .162/.256/.270 in 44 plate appearance for the O’s this season.

The Marlins outrighted Mike Aviles to Triple-A yesterday, as per a team announcement. Aviles was signed to a minor league deal less than two weeks ago and was already promoted for a brief stint in the bigs due to Miami's lack of infield depth, though Aviles was designated for assignment after Christian Colon was claimed off waivers.