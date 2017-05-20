Minor MLB Transactions: 5/20/17

Here are the latest minor moves from around the baseball world, with the newest transactions at the top of the post…
- Craig Gentry accepted his outright assignment to the Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate, MASNsports.com’s Roch Kubatko tweets. Gentry was outrighted off Baltimore’s 40-man roster earlier this week, and he had the option of rejecting that assignment to become a free agent, though he has clearly chosen to remain in the organization. The veteran outfielder hit .162/.256/.270 in 44 plate appearance for the O’s this season.
- The Marlins outrighted Mike Aviles to Triple-A yesterday, as per a team announcement. Aviles was signed to a minor league deal less than two weeks ago and was already promoted for a brief stint in the bigs due to Miami’s lack of infield depth, though Aviles was designated for assignment after Christian Colon was claimed off waivers.
Comments
crazy Jawa
I’m surprised that Francisco Pena is still with the Os. I would have thought that someone would have taken him by now.
JDGoat
The guy hasn’t been able to hit in the minor leagues and defense can only get you so far.