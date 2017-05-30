MLB Announces Suspensions For Harper, Strickland

Following last night’s brawl, Major League Baseball has announced suspensions for Giants righty Hunter Strickland and Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper. As Joel Sherman of the New York Post first tweeted, Strickland will receive a six-game ban, while Harper will miss four contests.
Both players have appealed their sentences. They’ll also each pay undisclosed fines, per the league announcement.
The fracas occurred when Strickland plunked Harper in the hip in the first pitch of his plate appearance. The latter charged the mound, with both players landing punches before things were broken up.
While the two hadn’t even squared off in years, the last time they did it was under dramatic circumstances. Harper, of course, swatted two long home runs off of Strickland in the 2014 NLDS.
While Strickland did not admit to any intent after the game, the commissioner’s office nevertheless found that he had intentionally struck Harper with the pitch. Per the league’s announcement, his actions were responsible for “inciting the bench-clearing incident and fighting.” As for Harper, one of the game’s most visible players, the ban was announced for “charging the mound, throwing his helmet and fighting.”
While Harper will officially sit for less games, the punishment will hurt the Nats more than it does the Giants. The former will lose a fair bit of production from one of the game’s best hitters, while the latter will miss out on only a few innings from a quality reliever. That imbalance is ripe for some criticism, though it’s also something of a matter of perspective. If the punishment is intended primarily for the player rather than the team, then perhaps it’s not as skewed as it might otherwise appear. The bigger question, perhaps, is whether suspensions of this length provide sufficient deterrent value at all.
Surprise
“Charging the mound, throwing his helmet, and fighting.”
Apparently MLB has a loose definition of the word “throw”
He honestly threw his helmet from the wrong side because his arm read “fling” rather than “throw”
Id say he moreso chucked his helmet then threw his helmet.
He attempted to throw his helmet, but embarrassingly enough it went the opposite direction and looked stupid right before taking a nice right hook lol. Good job boys way to make yourselves look dumb infront of many-a-thousand fans.
Take the bat with you next time. I promise that’s the last time anyone throws at you. These stupid P pitchers deserve mound charges when they throw at someone on purpose
Yup, assault with a deadly weapon would be a great look for this sport, you’re right.
He wasn’t aiming at Strickland
Couldn’t you say the same thing about a baseball though?
Bat swings slower than 98 mph, so why is the bat considered worse than the ball?
I like what you did there with the “loose definition” of throw
Strickland genuinely deserves more for getting revenge over something that happened 3 years ago, especially since the Giants WON THE WORLD SERIES THAT YEAR, he was just being a child and Harper had complete right to rush him and actually land a shot, because Strickland only landed slaps.
Huh? Strickland punched Harper right in the face after he threw his helmet.
Don’t perpetuate fake news mendoza44
He “punched” Harper with an open hand (aka a slap) while backing up. Same weak stuff as most baseball “fights.”
Strickland got the better hit in on Harper for sure but they’re both idiots.
Harper is a douchebag, I’m happy to watch anyone punch him.
Strickland is a weirdo though, he doesn’t seem to fraternize much with any of his teammates.
…..thank you for you personal unsolicited opinions of people. Your thoughts are just uncanny and you should reach out the MLB trade rumors to write for them with this griping info.
Tough guy insulting Bryce from behind your device!
I like watching any teams fight in baseball. It spices up the game and keeps series in future interesting between two teams. Hoping for a Yankees/Red Sox bench clearer this year. Time to spice up the rivalry! Even if you don’t like Harper at least he has the guts to go after the pitcher after he knew why he got it.
I’m a Giants fan and I think Strickland’s an idiot. He should get 8 and Harper gets 6. Although, I’m alright with this cause Harper is on my fantasy team
He will be the first to cry foul when posey get hit tonight…just watch
Decent decision. Hope the appeals fail. Both are fair punishments.
I doubt they’re appealing to reduce punishment, just to prolong the suspension until a further date….it always happens
Bad look Strickland. Should have let that grudge die. Or strike him out and show you’re not the same guy. Hope he comes back more focused.
Go GIANTS!
Never knew MLB had the technology to read minds to determine intent
Does seem a bit subjective on the leagues part. Remember that in the MLB you’re guilty even if proven innocent (refer to many domestic abuse cases).
I’m not going to engage in any debate on this, but I feel compelled to point out that there are precisely zero cases where MLB issued a DV-related punishment where the player was “proven innocent.” There are reasonable discussions to be had about when it’s appropriate for the league to punish despite a lack of [evidence or arrest or prosecution or conviction or what have you], but you can’t start with that sort of statement.
Y even appeal that? Those r incredibly short suspensions. Especially for Strickland who was [moderated] for throwing at someone for something that happened 2 years ago. Any pitcher who intentionally throws at a batter for giving up homeruns should take a long look in the mirror and A get better or B don’t make mistakes
So, no guilt on harpers side tho huh?
I’m not saying Strickland isn’t an immature moron, but if Harper wasn’t such a classless show off and sh$t talker, this kinda thing would never have happened in the first place
I completely agree here, both guys are in the same boat. I’ve wanted Strickland off the Giants for a long time, its hard to be a fan of that guy for a few reasons.
Ah, let blame Harper for Stricklands’ extreme immaturity. The Harper jerk narrative never dies.
They’re hating on him because he’s not on their team!
Harper has been ejected nine times in his career. This was Strickland’s first. Just saying.
How is Harper classless?
Yeah, I dont buy strickland throwing at harper 3 years later. People need to stop making stuff up.
2015 they played 7 times
2016 they played 7 times
At some point in those 14 games im sure strickland pitched against harper and now he’s throwing at him? Dont buy it.
Nope. This was Harpers first at bat vs Strickland since 2014.
And the pitch was obviously intentional.
As stated in the post, this was the first time they had faced one another since. It is indeed easy to assume intention, but in this case I haven’t seen a single person (excepting Strickland) explain it any other way. The circumstantial evidence (and whatever else they knew) was evidently enough for the league.
Yea, Strickland hadn’t faced Harper since 2014….. Strickland hadn’t hit anyone all year and the first pitch he throws to Harper since he hit two playoff bombs off him was 98 almost behind him.
Connect the dots, Einstein.
You would be incorrect. Strickland only pitched in 3 of those games in 2015 and never faced Harper. He pitched in 4 of them in 2016 and never faced Harper.
That pretty obviously was a purpose pitch.
Something else is going on here.
Not true. First meeting of the two since that game.
A teacher who can’t read…
The best part of this whole scuffle was when Samardzija and Morse collided
True dude. That was hilarious!
In a nutshell you see what’s wrong with the system. Bring in hard throwing situational relief pitcher who averages less than one inning per appearance, let him throw at the other team’s star, and then mete out punishments that are grossly disproportional in actual impact. Strickland and his team loses maybe one to two IP. Harper loses 20-24 PA. And Harper gets paid at 24 times the rate of Strickland, and so his financial penalty is 16 times more than Strickland’s. This one is like a hockey game where they send the goon out.
It should be reversed Harper threw a freakin helmet
And. a helmet is more dangerous than a 98 MPH fastball. Got it……..
After being hit with a 98mph fastball on purpose…
While I think he was an idiot for throwing his helmet in the first place (although it’s a solid distraction to throw the pitcher off), I don’t blame him one bit for being that mad.
He also deliberately threw it in a whole different direction where no one was standing. The helmet throw is irrelevant.
Like Michael Wilbon said..Harper should have made Strickland eat some wood!
How about the guy that plowed in and took out first baseman. Surprised no other fines were issued but happy to see that MLB didn’t go crazy suspending a bunch of guys for what is and always should be part of the game. I also liked to see that Strickland didn’t even get support from his catcher. Fight his own battle, it wasn’t a team problem. I didn’t understand anything about the helmet toss. Seemed a bit much, at least throw it into crowd for souvenir or at somebody running in for fight. Bruce B’s interview was classic, only thing he could say was about Harpers helmet toss. I’m still laughing.
I’m sure the MLB would love for him to throw his helmet into the crowd next time lol.
Right. Was a play on how ridiculous his helmet toss was. He gave it the side arm sling right into the ground. Was like a kid on the playground. Plus if he would have frisbee tossed it into the crowd he may have not got caught in the kisser upon arrival.
Well considering it was a giant on giant take out why would they suspend them? Honestly that was the best part of the fight!
They should let baseball players handle it like hockey players. Nobody else steps in until someone hits the ground. No reason for the rest of the players to risk injury because two dudes are pissed at each other.
I like your thinking! There would be much more consideration on who a pitcher hits before he does if he knows it’s 1 on 1 and nobody covering you. I bet Judge, Stanton, Holiday and the bigger guys would never get hit.
the fight should’ve been over in 5 seconds. once bryce got to the mound:
1. hunter take one step to the right
2. do a drop toe hold on bryce
3. lock in a kurt angle ankle lock all the while screaming maniacally to the sky
either that or pull out ‘el socko’ and go mankind all over bryce…
Back to fantasy WWE land. Just because it happens on t.v. On Monday nights does not make it real
Honestly think Harper did the right thing. Kept it between those two. Now we don’t need a stupid back and forth plunk fest between both teams all series. It’s over.
Batters who strike out don’t get to hit the pitcher in the butt with a bat. If pitchers want to hit batters who hit homers they ought to pay for it. You can’t get away with cheap shots in hockey because some guy on the fourth line is going to smear your entrails all over the glass. It’s ridiculous to me that anyone would think it’s right to pelt guys with 98 mph pitches and hide behind your teammates running out of the dugout. Don’t hit a guy if you’re not willing to tangle with him one on one.
How does anybody actually think Harper is in the wrong here? God forbid he stands up for himself. Hell, buster posey didn’t even stand up for his pitcher, I think that speaks volumes to what he thought of stricklands moronic actions. Get better hunter and stop giving up home runs, or just stop playing so you don’t get so butt hurt. Baseballs unwritten rules need to be shot into the sun asap