AL East Notes: Sandoval, Devers, Tillman, Erasmo

Tim Britton of the Providence Journal takes a look at where the Red Sox’ contract with Pablo Sandoval stands historically in comparison to other large contracts. As might be expected, it doesn’t fare well at this stage of the analysis. While there’s still time for the former star to add back value, it seems likelier than ever that he won’t hold onto a roster spot for the rest of the season. (Currently, Sandoval is taking a DL stint for an inner ear infection.) As things stand, says Britton, Sandoval has posted the worst performance (by measure of WAR) of any player to sign a deal in excess of $90MM.
Here’s more from the AL East:
- Sandoval’s struggles have helped frame the trade deadline for the Red Sox, as third base presently stands as a glaring need. But there is perhaps one other possibility: top prospect Rafael Devers, who has hit well at Double-A. Boston, presumably, would want to have a look at Devers in the majors before deciding whether to forgo a significant outside addition. That won’t happen immediately, though; per skipper John Farrell, via Rob Bradford of WEEI.com (on Twitter), Devers’s next promotion will be to Triple-A Pawtucket, not to the majors. With less than six weeks to go until the trade deadline, this raises the question whether the club is seriously considering Devers as the near-term answer at third. That said, it’s possible to imagine that Boston will hold out such a possibility while also moving to add a veteran piece at the hot corner, perhaps preferring a player who could also see time elsewhere on the diamond (in the middle infield, at first, or even in the outfield) over a pure third bagger.
- The Orioles’ rotation remains a major question mark, with righty Chris Tillman now seemingly at risk of losing his spot. As Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Sun writes, team and player seem to be running out of ideas; Tillman has limped to a ghastly 8.39 ERA with just 5.9 K/9 against 5.0 BB/9 through 39 2/3 innings on the year since returning from injury. While manager Buck Showalter says he’s “hoping Chris can solve this as a starter,” he hinted that the patience is running thin while noting that Tillman is operating without “a lot of crispness” or “a real confident presentation” on the mound. While Tillman says he’s healthy, Meoli notes that he’s struggling to maintain his release point — with a velocity drop and command troubles on his secondary offerings seemingly resulting. All told, it’s a big problem for the O’s, who lack obvious internal solutions, and for the pending free agent.
- Also struggling at the moment is Rays righty Erasmo Ramirez. As Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times writes, skipper Kevin Cash says that there’s no immediate threat to Ramirez’s rotation spot despite his recent struggles. Still, Topkin suggests that Ramirez’s outing today could determine his near-term fate. With young lefty Blake Snell and others throwing well at Triple-A, there are alternative available to Tampa Bay. How the Rays rotation evolves over the coming six weeks could have some deadline implications, too. The club presently sits two games over .500, and likely won’t punt a chance to contend, but might still market a starter (particularly, free-agent-to-be Alex Cobb) if the team feels it has sufficient in-house depth.
Comments
pickme123
Panda should go at the deadline. But who would want him?
Mookie's Lip
You’d have to DFA him which would be fine at this point. Eat the money and move on.
Mookie's Lip
Not sure why they haven’t considered sending Travis back to AAA and getting him some reps at third.
Bruin1012
Well the reason is he is not a third baseman. He wouldn’t be able to handle the position defensively.
Mookie's Lip
Just like Travis Shaw?
johnsilver
Don’t know if he’d be able to learn to play 3b in short term either. he’s not very mobile at 1b IMO. Granted he’s about same body size as Youkilis was that so many said would never be able to go back to 3b and not only did, but played at above average level for several years… It’s all people don’t move/react the same and Travis is a bit slower than some are in my thinking from games have watched in his MiLB career.
davidcoonce74
I watched Sam Travis a lot in college, because I live here in Bloomington. He’s a good hitter but he’s not athletic at all. Most college first basemen don’t become major leaguers because of that lack of athleticism. There’s just nowhere to go on the defensive spectrum. But he can hit. The Brock Holt vertigo diagnosis is hurting Boston.
I actually thought Sandoval might age okay as a bat-first guy, but he’s just so terrible now. He swings at everything, which has always been his issue, but he just can’t make contact anymore. Bummer. He was a fun player to watch for a while.
Jerry Handy
Tillman is done never could pitch team always came from behind most of the time
Caseys Partner
Maybe the Phillies will take his contract? Sounds absurd but then so was Clay Buchholz.
tylerall5
The Phils hoped Buchholz would eat innings for them and take the pressure off of the young arms. Panda is just an expensive pinch hitter at this point.
alexgordonbeckham
Could see a White Sox/Red Sox deal similar to another deal that involved a rental 3B: Kevin Youkilis. White Sox only traded Lillibridge and Zach Stewart for him. Can see the Red Sox deal Swihart and an arm who is struggled so far for Frazier.
davidcoonce74
Frazier has been quite bad this year though. I know Bogaerts has played some third in the minors; I wonder if the Sox could be in on a guy like Cozart or maybe even Simmons? Move Xander to third? Highly doubtful but if they could add a couple wins upgrade, in that tight division, it could be the difference maker.
Nick Ottino
Bogaerts is not moving from shortstop. He will be there for a long time.
alexgordonbeckham
He’s been better over the past month or so. Missed most of Spring Training and missed a week in the beginning of the season due to the flu that could explain why he started out so slow.
Bruin1012
Not a chance they move Bogaerts
Death
Just call up Future Hall of Famer Devers already.
cgallant
I thought they should have given Blake Swihart reps at third in spring training.