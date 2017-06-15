Angels To Sign First-Rounder Jo Adell

The Angels have agreed to an at-slot, $4,376,800 bonus with tenth overall draft selection Jordon “Jo” Adell, according to Hudson Belinsky of Baseball America (via Twitter). Adell has already passed his physical, with the deal set to be made official in short order.
Adell, an outfielder out of Louisville’s Ballard High School, is said to possess eye-popping tools. But pundits split on his value as a draft prospect due to the uncertainty that scouts see in his game.
Eric Longenhagen of Fangraphs joined the Baseball America prospect evaluators in ranking Adell as the seventh-best prospect available, citing his speed, power, and arm strength. But he has also shown plenty of glitches at times, and all acknowledge the risk. MLB.com (#21) and especially ESPN.com’s Keith Law (#50) were much more bearish on Adell’s outlook.
Clearly, the Halos will have a lot of work to do in developing Adell, who is also a notable prospect as a pitcher. While he won’t be expected to contribute in the majors for quite some time, Adell will become one of the top prospects in a weak Angels farm system from the moment he joins it.
Comments
halos101
I’m really excited with jo and hopefully canning signs soon. Once again i am a huge billy eppler fan, i think he’s done a real nice job so far
dodgerfan711
Eppler didnt draft Ward right? I think Eppler has done a fantastic job but drafting ward would singlehandedly ruin your reputation
imindless
He didn’t draft him that was dipotos last pick. Last year they drafted Matt thasis.
Eppler has done a fantastic job of making a competitive team out of a baron system. My dad is a huge angels fan and the future looks bright.
angelsfan1522
Both of those picks mentioned are only hitting in the 250s in single a advanced which is the 66ers
dodgerfan711
Yeah but at least Thasis was somewhat ranked near where he was drafted. Ward was ranked in the 90s and got taken in the 1st round. Thats a big no no for a bad farm system.
mikehawk120
Thaiss was a signability pick so they could get Brandon Marsh and Nonie Williams overslot, so not a bad haul from Billy
mchaney317
I wonder what kind of computer this guy uses…probably A Dell.
mchaney317
And the Angels’ farm system is still really thin, so even after adding Adell, their farm system still isn’t “rolling in the deep”
mchaney317
I’ll show myself the door
mikehawk120
Hope Seattle likes Dipoto ruining their team at the moment. I love Billy the wizard and let’s go halos