Juan Lagares Diagnosed With Fractured Thumb

The Mets’ injury woes deepened today — again — as the team learned that center fielder Juan Lagares has suffered a fractured IP joint in his left thumb (h/t Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, on Twitter). He appeared to suffer the injury during action in this evening’s game.

While it’s obviously too soon to know just how long the Mets may expect to go without Lagares, a DL stint seems inevitable. He’d join infielders Asdrubal Cabrera, Neil Walker, and David Wright among position players on the disabled list. Fellow outfielders Yoenis Cespedes and Michael Conforto have also been banged up of late, though both are active, and the team has a variety of pitchers currently on the shelf.

It remains to be seen how the Mets will handle this latest malady, but it stands to reason that the club will want another center-field-capable outfielder on hand. The arrow could point to 24-year-old Brandon Nimmo, though he hasn’t exactly been lighting up the stat sheet at hitter-friendly Las Vegas (.223/.361/.378). Veteran Desmond Jennings is also available, though he’d require a 40-man spot and is hitting only .233/.299/.416 himself.