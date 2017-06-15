Juan Lagares Diagnosed With Fractured Thumb

The Mets’ injury woes deepened today — again — as the team learned that center fielder Juan Lagares has suffered a fractured IP joint in his left thumb (h/t Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, on Twitter). He appeared to suffer the injury during action in this evening’s game.
While it’s obviously too soon to know just how long the Mets may expect to go without Lagares, a DL stint seems inevitable. He’d join infielders Asdrubal Cabrera, Neil Walker, and David Wright among position players on the disabled list. Fellow outfielders Yoenis Cespedes and Michael Conforto have also been banged up of late, though both are active, and the team has a variety of pitchers currently on the shelf.
It remains to be seen how the Mets will handle this latest malady, but it stands to reason that the club will want another center-field-capable outfielder on hand. The arrow could point to 24-year-old Brandon Nimmo, though he hasn’t exactly been lighting up the stat sheet at hitter-friendly Las Vegas (.223/.361/.378). Veteran Desmond Jennings is also available, though he’d require a 40-man spot and is hitting only .233/.299/.416 himself.
Comments
matt41265
why do the baseball gods hate us
William
Cause your the Mutts !
jmdjr1966
How did Lagares hurt himself?
Nonetheless, why do the Mets have to give away games after tragedies.
They tanked the game the day after Fernandez dies as a courtesy to the Marlins and Baseball. They did the same again yesterday because of the DC tragedy where the Nationals park was used to host a Charity/Memorial softball game.yesterday.
Maybe the Mets need to investigate what they built their ball field on because the filed is like cement causing injuries to players legs..
nofeardallasff
I say the same thing all the time
nofeardallasff
Can’t remember a team with so manny injury get 3 back and lose 4 in 3 days
danorage
Just bring up Rosario already geeezzz…
bbell
I hate to give up on the season but depending on how the next 3 games go with the nats, might be the best to sell our free agents and restock high level minor league star players who will be ready to contribute next year. It was unthinkable in spring training but we need 1-2 more quality starters for next year as well
jakec77
Only problem is that no one the Mets would be making available is going to get back anything significant. Think about it this way- Jay Bruce was leading the NL in RBI last year and had an affordable team option, and all the Reds could get was Dilson Herrera. If a season and a half of Bruce was worth Herrera, what is half a season worth?
metseventually
Being that Herrera is hitting 242/290/368 right now in AAA- then yes it is worth it. Herrera is looking like a bust.
whuron
He meant you’re not gonna get anything valuable in return for a one dimensional player
jmdjr1966
Clearly the Mets have veterans to trade, such as Bruce/Granderson (who both have contracts that end this year); Cabrera if his thumb heals; and Duda to make room for Rosario and D. Brown respectively.
Cabrera’ s and Duda’s contract also end this year as well.
Will the Mets fair worse with Conforto in right, Rosario at short and Brown at First?
I don’t think so. They just need a centerfielder to play every day that hits right handed.
Second glaring need is a late inning set up man.
That’s about it.
southi
I thought before the season that it was likely that the Mets might have injury woes but who could have predicted this many?
mikeyank55
History has a way of repeating itself. This franchise has been operating with a shoestring budget for support staff for the past decade. Do you remember the misdiagnosis of Reyes in his early prime? Rush the player back and not truly support their full recovery has been an MO all along.
Coupled with Mr. Midget Met running the clubhouse by covering his ass with playing ill prepared players and overplaying them has caused their healthy team stats to plummet.
I mean, who in their right mind would want to play for such a disfunctional team. Do you think that they will accept any responsibility for pushing Matt Harvey past his doctors’ limits in 2015? His career has and will never be the same.
hoosier2013
A new injury every day, This doesn’t happen to other teams…
dazedatnoon
Mets could look to at the White Sox as trade partners. Leury Garcia has been a nice surprise for the Sox and is capable of covering CF. He is also versatile enough to move around if needed and fill in other positions too. I don’t see the cost being all that high if they had interest.
Also, the bullpen issue could be fixed here as well. Mets could pick from Robertson, Kahnle, or Swarzak, etc. to help solidify the late innings.