Mets Release Desmond Jennings

The Mets have released outfielder Desmond Jennings, per an announcement from the team’s Triple-A affiliate. He had been playing there on a minors deal since early April.
Jennings spent the spring with the Reds, but headed back to the open market after it was decided he wouldn’t crack the Opening Day roster. He caught on with New York despite the team’s crowded outfield depth chart.
The 30-year-old Jennings — a productive regular before knee injuries intervened — slashed .237/.301/.415 over his 229 plate appearances at Las Vegas prior to his release. He did drive eight long balls, but the once-prolific base thief was just 3-for-6 in his stolen-base attempts.
In the aggregate, Jennings didn’t do enough to convince the Mets to clear a 40-man spot to add him when a need arose at the MLB level — as just occurred when Juan Lagares hit the DL. Instead, New York promoted youngster Brandon Nimmo and sent the veteran Jennings back into free agency.
tropicaldelivery
Jennings was so so with Las Vegas his first game in Las Vegas was a wake up they don’t have indoor batting cages ,outside the stadium one player told him welcome to the minors
ReverieDays
go_jays_go
Sad to see how his career tailed off so quickly. His last good season was 2014 and that was when he was 27yrs-old. Prior to that, he was a pretty consistent with 2.5 – 3.5 WAR annually.
I still remember the story surrounding Jennings to be ‘Will Jennings be able to fill the void left behind by Carl Crawford?” And I think that answer was a resounding yes.
Note:
He would turn 28yrs-old after the conclusion of the 2014 season.
redsfan48
Much like Crawford (and other players such as Grady Sizemore), Jennings’ once promising career was derailed by injuries.