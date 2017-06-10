Orioles Designate Francisco Pena For Assignment

The Orioles have announced they’ve reinstated catcher Welington Castillo from the 10-day disabled list. To clear space for him on the active roster, they’ve designated fellow catcher Francisco Pena for assignment. Castillo had missed the last ten days with a groin injury, and Pena had served as Caleb Joseph’s backup during that time.

This is the third time the Orioles have designated the out-of-options Pena this year. The O’s acquired him from the Royals during the 2015-16 offseason, then optioned him back and forth between Triple-A Norfolk and the big leagues last season. They designated him the first time in Spring Training this year, then again in May. He has cleared waivers each time, so the O’s could be hoping to send him back to Norfolk yet again if he clears for a third time. The 27-year-old is a career .247/.292/.450 hitter in 327 Triple-A games. He’s regarded as a strong defender.