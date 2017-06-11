Padres Select Phil Maton, Designate Jake Esch For Assignment

The Padres have selected the contract of righty Phil Maton from Triple-A El Paso. To clear roster space, they’ve optioned righty Kevin Quackenbush to El Paso and designated righty Jake Esch for assignment.

The 24-year-old Maton had an impressive 2.84 ERA, 11.0 K/9 and 2.8 BB/9 over 25 1/3 innings of relief in the tough pitching environment of El Paso and has generally dominated the minor leagues since the Padres selected him in the 20th round of the 2015 draft, posting a 1.89 career pro ERA. Padres manager Andy Green chalks some of Maton’s success up to a high spin rate and also a release point that’s closer to home than most pitchers, as Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune tweets.

The Padres added the 27-year-old Esch on a waiver claim late in Spring Training. He had been a starter in the Marlins system who looked like a potential back-of-the-rotation pitcher in the big leagues. He has pitched sparingly in 2017 due in part to injury, making one appearance in the big leagues and three in the minors.