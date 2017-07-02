Angels Release Michael Bourn

A month after signing outfielder Michael Bourn to a minor league contract, the Angels have released him, per an announcement from the Pacific Coast League.

Bourn joined the Angels as depth in the wake of Mike Trout’s late-May thumb injury, but they ultimately didn’t summon the veteran speedster to the majors. Another minor league signing, Eric Young Jr., has stepped up in the soon-to-return Trout’s absence, while everyday options Cameron Maybin and Kole Calhoun have also fared well. With those three and expensive reserve Ben Revere on hand, there wasn’t room on the Halos’ roster for Bourn.

In 106 plate appearances with the Angels’ Triple-A affiliate in Salt Lake, Bourn hit an uninspiring .260/.317/.365 with two home runs and four stolen bases. The two-time All-Star has spent the entire season at Triple-A, having previously played with the Orioles’ affiliate in Norfolk before opting out of his deal in May.

Last season, when Bourn was most recently in the majors, the 34-year-old collected 413 PAs between Baltimore and Arizona and slashed .264/.314/.371 with five homers and 15 steals.