Bartolo Colon Has Considered Retirement

Veteran right-hander Bartolo Colon tells ESPN’s Marly Rivera that he’s considered retirement recently. The 44-year-old signed a minor league pact with the Twins and made his debut in Minneapolis last night, surrendering four runs in four innings vs. the Yankees. Colon hasn’t made up his mind yet, and it sounds as if he’s planning to make his next start (which comes against the Dodgers in L.A. on July 24), but Rivera notes that his performance in that outing could directly impact his future.
The 2017 season has been brutal for the affable Colon. Signed to a one-year, $12.5MM contract on the heels of an excellent age-43 season with the Mets, Colon limped to an 8.14 ERA with the Braves before last night’s poor outing with Minnesota. Colon did navigate the Yankees’ lineup rather successfully twice through, allowing just one run in his first four innings of work, but he allowed some hard contact in the fourth before kicking off the fifth with a single and a pair of ringing doubles that ended his night.
Colon’s admission is somewhat reminiscent of 40-year-old Bronson Arroyo’s candor with the media earlier this season, in which the veteran Reds right-hander bluntly acknowledged to the Cincinnati media that if he didn’t soon “see something a little bit crisper and able to keep us in the ballgame a little bit better, maybe you’re at a dead end street.”
Obviously, the Twins and Colon will both hope for better results in his next scheduled outing. If he’s able to soak up some innings for a Minnesota club that finds itself a surprising contender in late July, he’d be a quality asset simply by functioning as a durable innings eater. That, however, hasn’t been the case to this point. There’s no evidence to suggest that the Twins would try Colon in a long relief role, and it’s not known how open he’d be to that at this stage of his career.
If things do go south for Colon once again in his next time out and it does prove to be the end of the line, he’ll have turned in a fairly remarkable career. Colon has spent parts of 20 seasons in the Major Leagues, totaling 3329 1/3 innings while appearing as a member of the Indians, Angels, Mets, Athletics, White Sox, Expos, Twins, Braves, Red Sox and Yankees. In that time he’s worked to a 235-171 record with a 4.02 ERA, 6.7 K/9 and 2.5 BB/9 and been named to four All-Star teams in addition to taking home 2005 American League Cy Young honors.
Comments
BaltimOrioles2016
NOT BARTOLO
RiverCatsFilms
What a surprise. The guy who outlast Turner Field thinking about hanging it up.
Just Another Fan
Noooooooo!
Don’t let your performance against the best team in MLB decide if you’re going to retire or not!
ellisburks
The best team in MLB? You may want to look at the standings again.
Ace121
Go to bed
cincyfan5
Hahahahah best team…
GoRockies
Hope he does I hate this guy
Surprisingly a Bucks Fan
… why?
MakeATLGreatAgain
His next start is against The Dodgers in LA?
Yeah, that’s gunna go realllll well.
jekporkins
Was thinking the same thing. Why couldn’t it be against the A’s or Padres for him to get his epiphany?
mrnatewalter
I’ve never understood the fascination with Bartolo Colon. He was suspended once for PEDs, and his link to Biogenesis should have earned him a second suspension.
Multiple-time offenders in any sport, even others within baseball are viewed as massive pariahs. But Colon, we ignore because he’s a jovial figure? I just don’t get it.
padresfan
Well duh
mattgarcia2324
I don’t think he should retire just yet his stuff is still pretty good. That 2 seam is legendary. Why go to the pen he can be effective for an inning or two.
wbraves29
No. He can’t.
padresfan
The only way he wouldn’t or shouldn’t retire is if he had a nasty knuckle
He doesn’t
He has gained 100 pounds since he rookie year
Time to hang them up
Bart “the blimp” colon
SimplyAmazin91
Maybe be an instructional coach for the Mets, supposedly guys like Robles fell off once Bart left, could be a correlation.
mikeyst13
He’s been terrible this year and now he sounds like he’s not sure he even wants to be out there on the mound anymore. Why would the Twins even let him get out there for the next start when they’re still technically in the playoff hunt?
24TheKid
About time, how come every one freaks out when people like Cruz still do good after a ped suspension but still worship this guy?
acarneglia
All he’s gotta do is get released by MIN and sign with NYM
arid
NO!
THAT’S NOT TRUE!
THAT’S IMPOSSIBLE!!!!
LADreamin
Bronson and Bartolo get put out to pasture by their teams sending them in to face the Dodgers? Boys in blue ending careers out here.