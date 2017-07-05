Brewers Sign First-Rounder Tristen Lutz

The Brewers have signed supplemental first-rounder Tristen Lutz, reports Jim Callis of MLB.com (Twitter link). Lutz, a high school outfielder and the 34th overall selection, landed an over-slot deal worth $2,532MM (up from the $1,983,600 value of the pick).

MLB.com (No. 34), Baseball America (No. 35) and ESPN’s Keith Law (No. 39) gave Lutz similar rankings entering the draft, though the 18-year-old lagged behind on FanGraphs’ Eric Longenhagen’s big board (No. 61). The right-handed Lutz’s bat is “easy” to believe in, according to BA, which notes that the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder already possesses a “pro-ready body.” The other outlets also offer promising assessments regarding the former University of Texas commitment’s offensive game, and the general belief is that he’ll end up in right field if he cracks the majors.

With Lutz officially in the fold, the Brewers have now locked up their first several picks of 2017, as MLB.com’s draft tracker shows. While the Brewers went above slot to sign Lutz, they previously saved over $500K in inking their top choice, No. 9 overall selection Keston Hiura, to a deal worth less than the value of his pick.