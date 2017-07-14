Headlines

Michael Pineda Has Torn UCL; Tommy John Surgery Recommended

By | at

Yankees GM Brian Cashman announced devastating injury news to reporters today, revealing that Michael Pineda has been diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow (Twitter link via the YES Network’s Jack Curry). He’s seeking a second opinion, but Tommy John surgery has already been recommended.

Suffice it to say, the timing of Pineda’s injury could hardly be worse for the Yankees or for the player himself. Already rumored to be on the lookout for rotation help, the Yankees will now be without a right-hander that was one of their most productive starters for the season’s first two months. Pineda, however, has logged a 6.14 ERA over his past seven starts. It’s not clear exactly when the discomfort in his elbow began, but Curry tweets that he didn’t mention it to the team until a couple of days after his most recent start. The 28-year-old was just two and a half months from reaching free agency at a relatively young age for a pitcher.

Comments

  1. Uh oh. The cost of SP just got greater. One less SP on the market this offseason.

    • He woudlnt have brought back much at all. Assuming he was available.

      • Not what I said. One less this OFFSEASON. FA pitching is at a premium and now there is one less good SP to bid on. But hold on to your “prospects” while giving up 6 runs a game(chuckles)

  3. Sonny Gray for Frazier goes down now.

    • I think there’s less of a chance that Yanks make any big moves now!
      Hey “just another fanboy”
      I’ll trade you my Rudy May for your Ricky Henderson!
      Deal?

      • lol sure why not, theyre both like 60 now?

    • I bet we do now. We have no other choice really. I don’t really want to see Cessa back in there.

  5. shame on them. oh well Quintana is off the boards because they couldnt give up a top prospect.

    • Why butter? Be happy with your deal! Unless you like the Yankee prospects better?
      Hahaha
      Sorry

  6. Hey White Sox, how much for Quin-

    …. oh wait nvm

    • “Our top 10 prospects are all untouchable and Quintana isn’t worth it. He’s a no.3-no.4 at best”

  7. the yankees should take a CHANCE on their sp spec adams

  8. Here comes his “chance”! Aka chance adams

  9. Well he’ll never throw for the Yankees again

