NL East Notes: Gordon, Joseph, Kingery, Ross

Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon is drawing trade interest from three teams, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports (via Twitter). The Fish are known to be open to discussing any player under a long-term contract as they look to be deadline sellers, and Gordon is locked up through 2020 on an extension that will pay him $37MM in salary over the next three seasons, plus a $14MM club option for 2021 that carries a $1MM buyout. (Gordon also has roughly $3MM left to be paid in this season’s salary.) After a lost 2016 season that included an 80-game PED suspension, Gordon is hitting .298/.346/.363 in 368 PA this year, though the bulk of his value has come in the form of baserunning (31 steals in 37 attempts) and strong second base defense. Gordon projects as a long-term asset rather than a deadline rental for interested clubs, which leads to some intriguing speculation about his potential market. Several contenders and pseudo-contenders would use a boost in second base production, though some of those teams near the bottom of the list already have long-term second basemen who are simply underperforming.
Here’s more from around the NL East…
- The Phillies have made first baseman Tommy Joseph available in trade talks, CSNPhilly.com’s Jim Salisbury reports. With prospect Rhys Hoskins raking at Triple-A, it has widely been expected that Joseph would be available at the deadline given that the two primary first basemen can’t really co-exist in the same lineup. After a very rough start to the season, Joseph has recovered to post a .252/.313/.466 slash line and 15 homers through 323 plate appearances. Though Joseph is 26, controllable through the 2022 season and has shown some solid power in his brief big league career, it is thought that the Phillies may only be able to get good value for him in a trade if packaged with a rental player.
- While Hoskins seems very likely to get an audition in the big leagues this season, Phillies second base prospect Scott Kingery may remain at Triple-A in 2017, Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Daily News writes. Though Kingery only has 12 Triple-A games under his belt, roster logistics could be the main reason Kingery probably won’t see the Show in 2017. If the Phils leave Kingery at Triple-A all year, they wouldn’t have to add him to the 40-man roster and thus protect him during the Rule 5 Draft in December. Over 371 combined PA at the Double-A and Triple-A levels, Kingery is hitting .312/.371/.606 with 22 home runs.
- Nationals righty Joe Ross was removed during the fourth inning of his start today after experiencing a notable drop in velocity during the game. Ross hadn’t been pitching well (three ER in 3 1/3 IP), though his removal came with one out and nobody on in the fourth inning, and Washington’s team trainer accompanied Dusty Baker and pitching coach Mike Maddux to the mound. Baker described the injury as “triceps tenderness” in his postgame talk with MASNsports.com’s Mark Zuckerman and other reporters. Ross had has an inconsistent season that saw him demoted to Triple-A for a brief spell, and the young right-hander has a 4.86 ERA for the Nats, thanks in large part to 15 homers allowed in just 70 1/3 IP. Ross missed roughly 10 weeks last season due to shoulder soreness.
Comments
William
Tommy Joseph and All -Star Relief Pitcher Neshek to the Yankees for TWO Quality Prospects and Major League Player.
ahtigers
Keep dreaming
Sutter
That seems unrealistic
jbaker3170
Just say no to drugs. Neshek alone wouldn’t get that done. Joseph doesn’t add any value to the deal, whatsoever
mike156
Ambitious guy…..
dust44
2 quality and a major leaguer?! I’ll give u a pitching net, 2 box of balls and a Gatorade cooler. That sounds fair right?
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Maybe Jim Benedict thinks he can fix Tyler Glasnow…I’d love to get Dee Gordon. Move Harrison to third/LF. A real leadoff hitter would change the dynamic of the whole team.
pplama
Or maybe they think they can fix Meadows
floridapinstripes
Will the Nats be looking for a starter now if Ross is injured like it seems?
dcrising
I think it’s a sure thing they do their due diligence at looking for a quality starter at the deadline. They nearly added Chris Sale before the Red Sox offered a better package for him. I could see them looking strongly at the A’s Sonny Gray, especially with Rizzo’s strong history with Billy Beane. We all know they’re looking for a closer and potentially an additional bullpen piece, but I think they’ll jump into suiting for front-end rotational help too. With both Ross and Roark not particularly performing to par, adding another piece would benefit the entire rotation and potentially allow Baker to stretch the rotation to a 6-man down the stretch.
Phillies2017
I think Joseph for Dietrich Enns makes sense for both sides
In regard to Kingery, I don’t think he’s Rule V eligible until next offseason (before 2019) and will almost certainly be called up by then.
Im anticipating a Cesar trade this offseason.
As for Dee Gordon, St. Louis makes the most sense but Im getting a strong Cozart vibe.
Baltimore wouldn’t totally shock me either, although if I know Angelos he’d be a pain about the money.
El Duderino
Agreed on Kingery. Also, not to be a jerk, but that “it is thought” link also doesn’t say anything about the Phillies only being able to get a return if he’s packaged with a rental.
Johhos
Dietrich who ?? Give me a top 30 guy for Joseph at least…
Agreed on Kingery , and CH probably goes in the off season .( Angels ??)
Phillies2017
Dietrich Enns
Career 1.86 ERA over 372.1 IP in the minors
26 years old- on the 40 man roster- Major League Ready
Ceiling- Mid-rotation
Floor- LOOGY
Most Likely- 4/5 starter
Very underrated piece!!
cxcx
“Would use” or “could use”?