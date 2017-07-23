NL East Notes: Strasburg, Rizzo, Hill, Marlins, Neshek

Stephen Strasburg left today’s game between the Nationals and Diamondbacks after just two innings. Manager Dusty Baker told MLB.com’s Jamal Collier (Twitter links) and other reporters that the star right-hander was removed as a precautionary measure after Strasburg couldn’t get loose. No tests are scheduled for Strasburg when the team returns to Washington, though he will be examined by team doctors. “An achy forearm [and] general tightness” is how Strasburg described his injury to the media (including Collier), and the righty said that he preferred to leave the game when he did before the problem turned into something serious.
Here’s more from around the division…
- Nationals GM Mike Rizzo isn’t planning to look for outfield help before the trade deadline, Rizzo told media (including MASNsports.com’s Mark Zuckerman). Jayson Werth, Michael Taylor and Chris Heisey are all on the DL, and Ryan Raburn is on bereavement leave, putting the Nats in a tight spot for outfield depth. Still, Rizzo believes the club has enough depth to hold up without any external additions. “I think we have confidence in the guys we have, and as long as the core of our lineup is healthy and hitting on all cylinders, I think we can make it through until Jayson and Michael get better. I don’t see that being too far of a distance,” Rizzo said.
- Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill stated two weeks ago that his team wasn’t looking to move any core names like Giancarlo Stanton, J.T. Realmuto, Marcell Ozuna, Christian Yelich, Justin Bour and Dan Straily at the deadline, and Hill reiterated that stance today. “It’s not stopping calls from coming in,” Hill tells Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald. “It’s been fairly consistent, with people checking in to see where we’re at to see if we may be open to expanding the players we’re talking about. But we haven’t put any of those guys in play.” Hill did note that the team is open to discussing its relievers in trade talks, as evidenced by their trade of David Phelps to the Mariners earlier this week and the significant buzz around closer A.J. Ramos.
- In an open letter to Jeffrey Loria, FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal (via his Facebook page) asks the Marlins owner to “free Giancarlo Stanton” by trading him before the team is sold. Such a trade, Rosenthal reasons, would help all parties involved — the Marlins would get some quality prospects, the new owners would get Stanton’s enormous contract off the books, Stanton himself would get to join a contender, and baseball itself would see one of its biggest young stars in a most positive environment.
- The Cubs and Dodgers recently had scouts watching the Phillies’ Pat Neshek in action, ESPN.com’s Jerry Crasnick reports (Twitter link). Both teams have been known to be looking at other relievers, so it isn’t any surprise that Neshek is on their radar. Neshek, widely expected to be moved before the deadline, has been linked to several teams — Chicago and L.A. are the newest names on a long list that includes the Nationals, Royals, Red Sox, Yankees, Brewers and Rays.
Comments
JP8
Boston is out of prospects but adding Stanton to their lineup would be a coup. Most of their players are top or bottom of the lineup hitters and Stanton could be a force in the middle. Nothing left to give now…
67RedSox
You’re right on your last point…there ain’t much left to give. As for Stanton…there’s no money left under the luxury threshold. Not only has DUMBrowski bled the farm system dry, he’s maxed out on salary.
Connorsoxfan
Also who would they move? Betts, Bradley, and Benintendi is a good outfield group for years. Unless you just want him to DH, which I guess is a possibility.
JP8
yes DH
downeysoft42
He’s a solid defender, waste of using him at dh, better off using that cash and prospects for machado and try to resign him
TheGreatTwigog
Idk if he would be ok with that, remember he can veto trades
holecamels35
Three. Hundred. Dollar. DH.
There’s bad value and there’s bad value. Just wouldn’t make sense unless they move an OF and move salary.
beyou02215
The Marlins should trade Stanton and that contract if the opportunity arises. To hold onto him on what will be a rebuilding team would be folly.
BAINES03
Because of that contract, though, Stanton won’t bring back what fans are expecting.
William
The Phillies , Yankees and the Dodgers are going to be at the Landing Place for Stanton , But in the end he goes to NY !
stymeedone
Does Rosenthal really see excess value in Stanton’s contract? What team is going to give up quality prospects while also taking on that salary? How much of that salary would Miami have to include just to get mid level prospect back?
bravesfan88
You’re underestimating what all acquiring Stanton would bring to a franchise…Not only most likely a sizeable jump in ticket sales, but quite a bit of merchandise and jersey sales as well…
If he’s traded, best believe regardless the Marlins will still get back a fairly sizeable haul..
cards81
You’re underestimating the option he has which makes the contract worthless…so why would a team give up prospects for taking on a contract that might screw them both ways
PasswordIsPassword
It’s not far off from what he’d get in free agency
ReverieDays
Another year, another Strasburg injury.
ray_derek
Another year, another overworked pitcher by Dusty Baker.
chitownsox11
I think trading Stanton would be one of the worst moves the new owner of the marlins could make. They already have trouble drawing with Fernandez and Stanton gone, who are they going to watch?
Your first move as the new owner should not be cutting cost and trading a fan favorite. No a good look, especially when loria did that all the time.
Rosenthal is dumb. I guess every team that can’t contend every season like the dodgers, Yankees, Red Sox, angels etc should just trade their good players because why should marlins fans have any good players to enjoy.
His article is what is wrong with baseball. Think an article like this gets written about a Cubs, dodgers, Yankees, Red Sox, angels player in their prime? No way in hell.
JP8
you list the angels, cubs, and redsox and those 3 teams have each had terrible seasons in the last 5 years and stormed back in turn by investing in the farm and trading from the major league roster. Very few teams compete each and every year. I have no idea what Stanton would bring back, but rebuilding/ retooling has to happen with teams and although Miami has done it many times the new ownership will inevitably have to do it again.
chitownsox11
Only the Cubs rebuilt and behind the rebuild is also $160 million payroll. Don’t act like all rebuilds are created equal.
When have the Yankees, Red Sox, angles, tigers, etc. had a fire sale? Marlins have players in their prime not in the last year of a contract. Big market teams do not trade players like ozuna, yelich, Stanton, bour, Gordon.
Only team I can think of is the white sox with sale, Quintana, and eaton. Everyone praises hahn when in fact he did terrible because if the sox added they could have been competeing this season. Not had a much of maybe for 2020 and three guaranteed bad years of baseball endured before.
Mlb needs a hard cap like the NHL and NFL extremely bad.
chesteraarthur
“His article is what is wrong with baseball. Think an article like this gets written about a Cubs, dodgers, Yankees, Red Sox, angels player in their prime? No way in hell.”
Have you been living under a rock? There are countless articles about the LAA trading trout to restock their farm system every year.
chitownsox11
No one takes an articles about trout serious? No way angels trade trout
cards81
Ok don’t trade Stanton…I would rather have Ozuna or yelich
EverlastingDave
First Yelich’s getting packaged with Stanton just to dump Giancarlo’s deal. Now Stanton by himself has enough trade value to bring back real prospects? What were they supposed to be getting back from Philly, all their players and all their money?
start_wearing_purple
What exactly is Stanton worth on the open market? As of next year he’s essentially a 10 year $295M commitment. But he’ll be 28 so the back half of his contract looks less like a potential albatross than other long term contracts.
Maybe 2 top prospects plus some other decent prospects? Or just one top 10 prospect plus more.