Phillies Place Daniel Nava On 10-Day DL

The Phillies have placed outfielder Daniel Nava on the 10-day DL with a hamstring injury, per a club announcement. His roster spot will go to Aaron Altherr, who was activated from his own time on the disabled list.
The move likely eliminates Nava as a possible trade piece. He had seemed to be a possible bench bat target for some organizations, but now teams looking for an option against right-handed pitching will need to look elsewhere.
Of course, it’s still possible Nava could be moved in August, if he’s able to makeit back to health. Though he isn’t earning much money (just $1.35MM), Nava is not a long-term asset, so he could clear waivers or be dealt to a claiming team. The trade return likely wouldn’t be significant, though that was always the case.
The 34-year-old switch-hitter has knocked around opposing righties to the tune of a .358/.445/.495 slash in 128 plate appearances on the year, with 16 walks against 19 strikeouts. As usual, he has been far less effective (.475 OPS) against left-handed pitching, but it’s also worth noting that Nava has drawn strong grades for his glovework — albeit in a limited sample.
Comments
sflomenb
This stinks. Thought we could’ve traded him.
Coast1
It looks like the Phillies are planning on standing pat at the deadline just like they did last year.
yankeefan4564
nava was their biggest trade piece i thought he could get gray
Just Another Fan
It would cost Nava, Crawford, Moniak, Herrera, Joseph, and Franco just to get the conversation started for Gray. My team plans on competing soon, so it will take a lot to pry one of the best in the business from us. I expect my A’s to compete for the west next year and then for the World Series in 2019.
Phillies2017
Pretty sure he was kidding
natesp4
Pretty sure just another fan was kidding too
thegreatcerealfamine
Sad thing is he wasn’t.
fighterflea
Delusional? Being in s small market, you’re revealing yourself. Phils could get the better Darvish for less and pay him going forward. Only thing standing in the way of the A’s success are the Astros, Rangers and Mariners.
Ed Charles
@ Just Another Fan…You keep telling yourself that skippy, and you just might believe it. The same Gray who’s only 8 games over .500 for his career and cant stay healthy ? NOT !
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
He had seemed to be a possible bench bat target for some organizations, but now teams looking for a left-handed hitter will need to look elsewhere.
Seth Smith, more power and better playerr IMHO
Call 1-800-Orioles, operators will be standing by
rxbrgr
How can a switch hitter struggle against same-handed pitching?
Johhos
If he inexplicably chooses to bat that way…..
Howard-NY13
I remember Daniel naval first at bat first pitch grand slam
tharrie0820
If he’s a switch hitter, why would he ever face same handed pitching?
Jeff Todd
Ha whoops. Fixed.