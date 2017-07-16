Rays Interested In Hunter Strickland

The Rays are showing interest in Giants reliever Hunter Strickland, having sent a scout to San Diego to watch the right-hander pitch this weekend, reports Chris Haft of MLB.com.
At 49-43, a half-game up on the Yankees for the American League’s top wild-card spot and two games above the sixth-place Twins, the Rays are setting up as deadline buyers. Acquiring bullpen help by July 31 seems to be a priority for Tampa Bay, whose relievers rank 19th in the majors in fWAR (1.5) and 20th in ERA (4.37). With Alex Colome, Brad Boxberger, Chase Whitley, Tommy Hunter and Erasmo Ramirez, the majority of the Rays’ bullpen is in good shape, though they’ve struggled to find reliable options to fill out the group. Jumbo Diaz, Danny Farquhar and Austin Pruitt have combined for 93 1/3 innings among them, but no one from that trio has prevented runs at a particularly appealing clip this year.
The 28-year-old Strickland has limited damage throughout his career, evidenced by a 2.48 ERA over 152 1/3 innings, and has pitched to a sparkling 1.91 ERA across 33 frames this season. Additionally, Strickland’s 9.82 K/9 and 19.4 percent infield fly rate make him look like a shutdown option. However, there are some troubling signs – including a dip in velocity and a skyrocketing BB/9 that has climbed to 5.18 after sitting at 1.75 in 2015, Strickland’s first full season, and 2.8 last year.
While Strickland does come with concerns, his track record and team control suggest he’d warrant a solid haul in a trade. Strickland is making a near-minimum salary this season and brings four years of arbitration eligibility to the table. It’s unclear, then, how open the Giants are to moving him, especially considering they’re aiming to put a rough 2017 behind them next year and return to contention. If the Giants do make any deals in the coming weeks, they’d like to acquire major league-ready talent in return, notes Haft.
Comments
RiverCatsFilms
Pleas take him.
camnewton42
Hunter could be a good fit ,but who would the Giants get
RiverCatsFilms
Matt Duffy back? Probably prospects
bringinthereliefpitcher
Maybe Ryan Yarbough and Garret Whitley.
raysdaze
Highly doubtful they trade whitely (top ten pick) after 1 season. Probably more like Hunter Wood and Nick Cuiffo who are both needing 40 man protection next year…
ABStract
Lucius Fox…?
kc38
You wish
wiggysf
I definitely do
STL11in11
Maybe Bruce Wayne too.
JDGoat
Why would anyone want this me-first guy? That’s how you create a dysfunctional locker room
bringinthereliefpitcher
The age old proverb- winning cures all problems.
Why would they want him?
He throws 96-98mph, has a power sinker curve around 95mph, and controllable for 4.5 more years, and brings championship experience.
dodgerfan711
“Championship experience”. guess that means get destroyed giving up bombs becoming unusable in a playoff run while being a ride along for the ring
bringinthereliefpitcher
Cause 1 of the 4 things I said is clearly enough reason why the rays wouldnt want him.
And is definitely the most important reason I gave considering it was last.
gmenfan
His postseason experience isn’t a selling point. Yes, we’re well-removed from 2014 but that wasn’t a postseason to write home about for Strickland.
But you’re absolutely right. Sub-2 ERA, high 90’s velocity, power sink, plugs right into a setup role. One bone-headed interaction with another high profile, formerly me-first player is hardly a cause to reject the upside.
matthew102402
They just have to make sure that they don’t bring Bryce Harper to Tampa either.
wiggysf
Is that likely even without Strickland?
padresfan
Well, unlike the giants. The rays are known for their pitching and pitching prospects. I’m sure there is some pitching in there coming up through the minors that they desperately need
gmenfan
If anything, the Giants’ farm system has been known almost solely for their pitching prospects in recent years.