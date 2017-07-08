Rosenthal’s Latest: Verlander, Cubs, D-backs, Orioles

While the Tigers have reportedly set a lofty asking price for right-hander Justin Verlander, his performance this year is going to make finding a taker difficult, says FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal (video link). Across 104 2/3 innings, Verlander has seen his ERA (4.73), strikeout (8.43 K/9) and walk (4.39 BB/9) rates trend in the wrong direction, and ERA indicators such as FIP (4.28) and xFIP (4.99) also paint a somewhat bleak picture. Thanks in part to his struggles this season, teams view Verlander as a diminishing asset and aren’t going to surrender top prospects for him unless Detroit absorbs a significant portion of his contract, reports Rosenthal. Verlander is due roughly $70MM through 2019.
More from Rosenthal:
- Because the reigning World Series champion Cubs have been mired in mediocrity all season, club officials have considered trading a young position player to jump-start the team, according to Rosenthal. Such a move would presumably land the Cubs a sorely needed controllable starting pitcher. The problem, Rosenthal points out, is that Chicago doesn’t have any obvious trade candidates among those position players. First baseman Anthony Rizzo and third baseman Kris Bryant obviously aren’t going anywhere. Meanwhile, catcher Willson Contreras and rookie outfielder/second baseman Ian Happ have also been key cogs, and, per Rosenthal, the Cubs remain bullish on struggling left fielder Kyle Schwarber. Turning to the middle infield, Major League Baseball is looking into a domestic violence allegation against shortstop Addison Russell, which doesn’t do his trade value any favors, and Rosenthal indicates that Javier Baez’s versatility makes him too important to deal.
- With a wild-card spot in hand, the surprising Diamondbacks will take an “aggressive” approach leading up to the deadline, relays Rosenthal. Acquiring pitching depth and another bat (either in the form of a middle infielder or outfielder) are possibilities for Arizona. The Diamondbacks’ position player group has taken hits in recent weeks with shortstop Nick Ahmed’s fractured hand an outfielder Yasmany Tomas’ groin issues. Swinging impactful trades could be difficult for the D-backs because of their weak farm system, but Rosenthal notes that they do have some financial flexibility.
- The scuffling Orioles are unsure how they’ll approach the deadline, general manager Dan Duquette informed Rosenthal. By selling, they’d gain access to much-needed young talent, Rosenthal observes. The O’s essentially punt on international spending, evidenced recently by multiple trades that have seen them relinquish international bonus slots for run-of-the-mill minor leaguers, and Rosenthal explains that they turned in an unimpressive performance in the draft this year. So, to help restock its young talent pool, Rosenthal contends that Baltimore should shop closer Zach Britton, arguing that certain championship hopefuls would eagerly pursue a healthy version of the left-hander. Britton hasn’t been the picture of health this year, though, having landed on the disabled list multiple times (including a 60-day stint) on account of forearm issues.
Comments
beaubeadreaux
Seems like a really bad decision by the Cubs to trade the future for a run this year. They need to trade Davis & see what kind of offers they could get for Arrieta, Jay, Uehara, & Strop. Let the young players readjust this year & see what Caratini, Candelario, Zagunis, Johnson, Maples can do. During the offseason use can trade one of the younger guys for a controllable arm or flip prospects they got from trades
padresfan
Cubs have plenty of surplus
Moving one of those with a surplus and another top prospect could land them something they need
Priggs89
What part of adding a controllable starter is “trading the future for a run this year?” They’d most likely be trading a couple future pieces from areas of surplus for “a run this year” AND runs the next 2=3 years, assuming a Gray or Quintana-type deal. They’re giving up POTENTIAL future pieces for a piece that’ll help this year and in the future.
beaubeadreaux
The article said they might be trading from the 25 man. Also Jimenez & Cease are the only premium prospects they have in the system right now. They have a solid farm system, but they aren’t getting a premium arm without Jimenez & Cease or someone from the 25 man. What does the team do in 3 years when all their core is reaching FA & they have nothing coming up from the minors? They’ll have no assets to trade for in season additions. It will get expensive very fast & the team will be broken up & looking at another rebuild. If Candelario could get you a controllable arm he’d already be gone.
Priggs89
They pay their core and add pieces around them. I don’t know if you know this, but the Cubs aren’t struggling for money…
Also, do you really think that 2 prospects (Eloy/Cease) or one guy from the 25 man roster (probably Schwarber/Baez) is the difference between sustained success or another complete rebuild in 3 years?
beaubeadreaux
Yes I do. That is why the Cardinals are always good. Besides Bryant, which young players are you 100% sure they’ll be MLB stars. They all showed how good they were last year, but this year all have struggled making adjustments. Without Baez they don’t make it past SF in the playoffs last year. Without Schwarber they probably lose to CLE. Paying all the players market rate when they become FAs is not an actual solution, especially when you add in the market rate for a 5 man rotation, BP, Closer, etc. they are almost at the tax line now with most of the core making the league min
a1544
Cubs aren’t selling lmao
CubsRule08
The Cubs are not going to punt this season away. Theo & Jed will do what is necessary to help improve the team. There is 0.00000000000000% they’re going to give up on this season.
THE JOKER
trading Davis is not the answer…the Cubs need a real leadoff hitter…they need to trade for a good young pitcher I would look. into the Marlins farm system it’s stacked with Young Guns…but would ask a price for Ozuna….J.T.Realmuto..& a few others plan B Tigers…then try Oakland..
Priggs89
Last time I checked, the Marlins had one of the worst farm systems in baseball, if not the worst. I don’t think that has changed…
beaubeadreaux
The Cubs do not have the prospects needed to acquire all those players without breaking up the team. Their premium prospects are in A ball, so they aren’t getting anyone by themselves. They will have to package Cease & Jimenez, plus other pieces to get a high quality player with years of control left. The farm system then falls to a bottom-level system
mchaney317
The Orioles could get some really good young talent back if they decided to rebuild, but even as someone who isn’t an Orioles fan, I get the impression that Angelos and Duquette are way too stubborn for that. But just think about what they could get for guys like Britton, Machado, and Brach.
JDGoat
With duquettes contract being up after this year, you’d think he’s probably going to go for it. If they’re going to rebuild, I’m sure they’ll want someone new who can build a farm.
johnsilver
Why say that? He’s built them before when given a budget for such and just because he’s ran low to no budget franchises (amateur) in Montreal and baltimore he has had had a budget in the past with Boston, then signed Garciaparra, Lester, Brian Rose, Frankie Rodriquez.. Sure they didn’t all make it, but he had a budget.
It’s hard to develop in Baltimore when his team is forced.. probably from ownership’s orders.. To sell off it’s IFA slots 2y straight when the team isn’t even under penalty. If was a big time O’s fan, would be stomping mad. Not even the perennially cash strapped Rays stoop to that tight fisted maneuver.
padresfan
Other than manny and jones what do they really have that’s not tied down to large cash payments?
Their farm is barren
Their pitching sucks
bobbleheadguru
No reason to trade Verlander this year unless the Tigers are overwhelmed.
There are two other Justins, JD, Avila, Castellanos that will net them a boat load of talent. No need to worry about JV right now.
El Duderino
Soooo, the cubs are looking to trade young position players, just none of theirs? Thanks Kenny. Real enlightening.
Djones246890
At this point, the Cubs are better off using this season as an audition for their young talent.
They simply have far too many youngsters (and position players) that are in the mix.
Management will never tell the fans that this is basically what this season has turned into, but that’s pretty much reality.
This team is not capable of beating Washington, LAD, or Houston. Not even close.
They would need to go out and get at least 2 or 3 starters and 2 or 3 bullpen guys.
The problem, however, is who are they going to trade??? I guarantee you that Theo doesn’t feel comfortable trading any of them (and I don’t blame him), because they haven’t had enough time in the majors to be fully evaluated.
3 or 4 position players are going to have to go, but again, no one knows who should go.
This season is just an experimental one.