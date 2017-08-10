AL Notes: Sale, Hardy, Orioles, Twins

It’s possible the Red Sox will open contract extension talks with superstar left-hander Chris Sale during the upcoming offseason, writes Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe. Sale has two more option years remaining at a combined $26MM, which is an absolute bargain relative to his production, but Cafardo wonders if the Red Sox should give the 28-year-old a raise in an act of good faith. While Sale certainly belongs in the elite tier of pitchers in terms of salary, the Red Sox may be reluctant to hand out a second David Price-type blockbuster deal that takes a pitcher through his 30s, Cafardo suggests. Ultimately, the Sox may choose to wait another year and then override the 2019 option with an extension if Sale is his typical self next season, notes Cafardo.
More from the American League:
- Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy sees the writing on the wall in Baltimore after it acquired his likely replacement, Tim Beckham, at last month’s non-waiver trade deadline, details Rich Dubroff of PressBoxOnline. But Hardy, who has been on the disabled list with a broken wrist since June 18, has still served as a mentor to Beckham. Asked if having Beckham around has been awkward, Hardy replied: “To be honest, no. I’m really, really aware of what’s going on around me, maybe to a fault. I’ve seen it. I know what’s going on. There’s really nothing that I can do. You just have to remember the business part of it.” Hardy struggled mightily this season before the injury, and the O’s are sure to decline his $14MM club option for 2018 in favor of a $2MM buyout, but the soon-to-be 35-year-old isn’t ready to retire. “I’m not saying that I’m done playing. I just know what’s going on in this organization,” said Hardy, who has been an Oriole since 2011.
- Unlike Hardy, fellow Orioles shortstop Paul Janish is seemingly on the verge of ending his playing career. Janish is likely to join Rice University’s coaching staff next season, reports Mark Berman of FOX 26 (on Twitter). The defensively gifted Janish played at Rice before the Reds chose him in the fifth round of the 2004 draft. The 34-year-old has been with the Baltimore organization since 2015 and has worked almost exclusively at the Triple-A level with the franchise. Janish has only amassed 99 plate appearances with the Orioles, including 28 this year.
- The Twins’ first-year front office heads, chief baseball officer Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine, continue their organizational shakeup, per Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press (all Twitter links). After firing several scouts last week, Minnesota has now let go of pro scout Greg Orr, who had just joined the team in January, and major league scout Wayne Krivsky. Changes to the Twins’ international scouting department are next on the docket, according to Berardino.
Comments
3matts
Is Chris having a stroke in photo?
bronxbombers
Lmao it appears so
Connorsoxfan
Yeah like that was the best picture they had of him haha
wiggysf
It looks kinda cool though.
PasswordIsPassword
It looks like the Mr.Krabs on meth meme
dodgerfan711
Come on Cafardo part of Sales value was the insane team friendly contract. Good faith is not going to happen.
xabial
Which is why the article said the good faith deal has a higher chance of happening when Sale is in his walk year.. and honestly don’t blame them do you really want to dissapoint your star pitcher in a walk year..
But, Will he get David Price money 2 years from now? That’s what I’m dying to know.
BAINES03
I say it has a much lower chance of happening in his walk year. Sale will have all the leverage to get paid a record-breaking deal.
dodgerfan711
Sale will be a Red Sox for the forseable future. They have handed out huge contracts to many players not nearly as good as sale. They will pay him at least 200 million
Priggs89
I don’t think it’s really a “good faith deal” when it’s in his walk year; that’s just called an extension… The point of a “good faith deal” would be to pay him more over the next 2 years while he’s being ridiculously underpaid. But as dodgerfan said, that defeats part of the purpose of trading so much to get him.
cgallant
I think 7/$175 starting next year would be a reasonable extension for Sale. He’s def worth $30 mm a year but if you decline his two $13mm options he’d probably be happy with the total package. Then just hope Price opts out next year.
Connorsoxfan
I know people think he won’t but he hates Boston enough that I think it’s possible
dodgerfan711
Price must really regret taking the extra 17 million to go to boston. He should have gone to the cardinals.
Priggs89
Greinke got 6/$206 going into his age 32 season. Sale is set to become a free agent going into his age 31 season, assuming they don’t try to extend him sooner. Assuming he stays healthy and pitches like his normal, ridiculously good self, he’ll get well over 7/$175.
jbigz12
JJ is a good guy. He’d be a good guy to keep around Baltimore but he really couldn’t fill a utility role for us. Maybe he’ll get into coaching one day
KYRedSox17
Hopefully they handle it better than the Jon Lester negotiations/contract.