Unsigned Draft Pick Jack Conlon To Go To Texas A&M

AUGUST 12: Rather than signing with the Giants, Conlon will head to Texas A&M, Rosenthal writes (Twitter links). The Orioles originally drafted Conlon but failed to sign him over an issue with his physical. After he was granted free agency, he struck a deal with the Giants. That deal, however, has fallen through after his physical with the Giants turned up a different medical issue.
JULY 17: The Giants have a deal in place with prospect Jack Conlon, pending a physical, per Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network (via Twitter). Conlon, a high-school righty who had been chosen by the Orioles in the fourth round of the recent Rule 4 draft, was granted free agency after failing to sign.
Baltimore determined that Conlon’s physical did not pass muster. When the team declined to offer him at least 40% of the slot value of the pick with which he was chosen — in this case, $409K — he qualified for the open market.
As Baseball America’s Hudson Belinsky recently explained, the Ballengee Group client was expected to command $1MM or more for a bonus. Conlon had committed to Texas A&M, and attending college remained at least a theoretical option prior to his agreement with the Giants.
Comments
Connorsoxfan
Good move
raef715
will be really interesting to see how much he gets, and if any more info comes out on what the injury concern was.
1 million bucks is such a drop in the bucket for these teams you dont really have any excuse if you liked him and werent overly worried about the medicals.
johnsilver
He needs TJ and then development. 4 years from now will require a 40man roster spot, which is 2021 I believe in his case and he probably won’t even throw a competitive pitch until 2019. That is why 1m is kind of a stiff price.
not saying signing guys out of the draft requiring TJ is a bad idea, Boston has signed flamethrowers 2 times over last 3y like that, but most given one was Aaron Perry this year at 172k. Other was Josh Pennington back in 2014 who got 90k and was traded to the Brewers in the Thornburg deal.
tim815
It’s on the owners who didn’t get him signed, if he’s successful.
Under the circumstances. he should have gotten paid.
EndinStealth
No, if he doesn’t meet the physical criteria they shouldn’t sign him.
TJECK109
The Orioles team doctor is going to make the HOF for most failed physicals
jodygerut
Yes
MisterB_71
Everybody can knock the O’s and their strict physicals., but be honest with yourself. Who have they declared physically unfit who went on to prove them wrong in a big way? In the last decade or so the O’s have passed on Grant Balfour, Jair Jurrjens, Jeromy Burnitz and Aaron Sele, — all of whom landed on the DL in the following year or two after Baltimore passed on them. Yovani Gallardo’s deal was reworked and he hasn’t pitched well since. The team also passed on re-signing Wei Yin Chen and we see how he’s doing on Miami’s DL. They are overcautious but it really hasn’t burned them yet being that way. One really has to wonder what they saw in the medical reports of an 18-year old that scuttled any offer. When was the last time you actually saw a high schooler fail his physical just after the draft?
kahnkobra
the O’s did not pass on Jurrjens, they signed him after ATL let him go
bsteady7
What he said
asuchrisc
Didn’t Brady Aiken and the Astros have a disagreement over the medicals?
Michael Chaney
Yeah, I was just gonna mention Aiken…although I’m an Indians fan and I’m willing to admit that the Astros look smart at the moment for passing on him
CNichols
Astros were going to give Aiken 6.5m but after his physical showed elbow problems they lowered his offer to 5m and he rejected it, which also in turn cost the Astros Jacob Nix, because they ran out of slot money to sign him.
He’s 20 years old and in A ball, granted he had to have TJ (so they were right on the medicals), isn’t it a little early to be calling that one a win for them? Aiken and Nix both still project as middle of the rotation arms and are performing alright in leagues that they are young for.
dodgerfan711
They have bregman because aiken didnt sign. So they have a 3B for the forseable future performing in the MLB or a minor leauge pitcher that projects middle of the rotation. sounds like a win to me
hiflew
6.8 BB/9 and 5.6 K/9 in low A is NOT “alright” for anyone, let alone a first round pick.
davidcoonce74
And yet the O’s have an oft-injured and completely ineffective starting rotation. Hmmm….they signed off on contracts for Matusz, Gausman, Ubaldo, Bundy…you get the point.
lanceparrish
Can he play left field?
Rounding3rd
Or third base?
bigcubsfan
Wow. It makes sense!!
Phillies2017
This is a fantastic move. If you have the opportunity to add an extra top 10 round pick take it.
Especially considering he isn’t counting against the bonus pools
GoRav114
Cheap Angelo’s strikes again. I get passing on him but don’t you at least offer him the 409k knowing he either doesn’t accept and you get comp pick or he accepts and u get him way under slot and it becomes worth the risk?
Angelo’s screws it up again just like punting international draft picks and failure to recognize it’s time to sell.