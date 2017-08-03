The Blue Jays have placed right fielder Jose Bautista on revocable trade waivers, reports MLB Network’s Ken Rosenthal (on Twitter).
As we emphasized yesterday when Justin Verlander was reportedly put through the same process, Bautista’s placement on revocable waivers isn’t at all surprising. Most players will be placed on revocable waivers this month, but the timing of such moves are at least worth noting, as it gives some insight into the point at which a player can be marketed to other clubs (or can no longer be marketed, in the event that they’re claimed and pulled back). Bautista’s waiver period will last 47.5 hours, and his salary makes him a virtual lock to clear. If and when he does clear, the Jays will be able to discuss trades involving Bautista with all 29 other teams, free of restriction.
Like Verlander, Bautista has full no-trade protection. As such, he could reject not only any trade that the Blue Jays present him but also another team’s claim off of trade waivers (however unlikely that scenario might be).
The 36-year-old Bautista is hitting just .216/.325/.381 with 16 homers thus far in 2017. While he looked every bit of his vintage self in May, slashing a Herculean .317/.412/.644 that month, he’s batted .200 or lower with an OPS of .638 or lower in each of April, June and July. With $5.9MM remaining on this season’s $18MM salary, plus a $500K buyout of a 2018 mutual option still owed to him, Bautista looks immovable unless the Blue Jays are willing to pay down some of the remaining money on that contract.
The Jays may well seek to do that, but Bautista will likely need to show some signs of life at the plate before any club expresses interest. There should be no shortage of corner bats available this month after so few moved off the market prior to the non-waiver trade deadline, so teams on the lookout for such players will have options that are more productive and less expensive than Bautista.
Comments
joefriday14
Why not a trade of equals the Tiger’s picture for Jose?
jdubs346
Lol the tigers picture
schellis
Its in a really nice frame, was hand painted by Daniel Norris when he was living in his van down by the river.
imindless
I’m dead ^
KillahAC
Lol
acarneglia
Maybe Ellsbury for Bautista?
alexgordonbeckham
Why on earth would the Jays do that?
ohiodevil
Because all Yankee fans think every player on the trade market should come to them for their trash
xabial
I’m a Yankee fan and I wholeheartedly disagree with his statement. Nice try tho.
If you disagree with someone’s opinion refute it, don’t attack the entire fanbase, by generalizing them based off that one comment
jekporkins
Actually I’m unbiased and I agree with ohio. I’ve seen Ellsbury traded straight up for every hot pitcher and hitter on the market thoughout the month of July. I’m a Giants fan and in the Cueto rumors at least two guys thought Ellsbury for Cueto was a good trade.
gozurman1
You see the same thing with free agents on the market. They all are thought to be coming to the Yankees. In defense of xabial, he would be correct that not all of the fan base thinks like that but the ones that do, give the fan base a bade image. The ones that think the Yanks will get everyone still think George Steinbrenner is alive and well and running the team. He would overspend on everyone in a heartbeat and just dump guys not working out. They sign elsewhere for league minimum and the Yanks keep paying the rest. of the guys salary to play somewhere else. They Yanks don;t operate that way anymore.
empiresam
???. Not unless the Yankees sent $$$ north with JE. how many years left on that deal? As a Sox fan, I’d love to comment further but the Sandoval and Castillo wounds run too deep. Castillo has been doing well and would have been called up of it weren’t for the 40 man roster and tax implications.
Michael0021
Back the horses up. I’ve read quite a bit on these threads on so and so free agent and every Yankee fan states that particular player wants to play for the Yankees.
agentx
Maybe I missed a few stories or you’re writing more generally about Yankee fan comments across the internet, but I don’t remember too many “Ellsbury straight up” rumors in this year’s MLBTR comments.
Just my opinion, as a longtime baseball fan raised in a Red Sox household.
mcmillankmm
Yeah, no reason for the Blue Jays to take on Ellsbury if they only owe Bautista $6+ million. If Ellsbury was doing really well maybe they would consider it. But no way
JDGoat
I just barfed a little
Steve Adams
That doesn’t remotely benefit the Blue Jays.
Bautista is gone in two months’ time (or in the next few weeks if they can eat most of the money and find a taker). Ellsbury is owed $68.4MM after the 2017 season.
jmi1950
Not signing Ells allowed the BoSox to afford Panda.
xabial
Good thing that year 2 of his deal was a Mutual option and not player option.. or vesting option for that matter. That would’ve been awkward
pikeypike
Verlander and Bautista are not equals . Verlander more valuable but too expensive
Joel
which balances this a bit.
chound
He could be free with no strings attached and I still wouldn’t want him… why would I? He’s terrible (in more ways than one)!
JDGoat
Yep all he’s really got going for him now is his arm strength. It’s been sad to watch the decline of Joey Bats this year. Oh well, I guess we can part ways this offseason and put him on the level of excellence and all is well.
schellis
Texas should claim him and have him locker next to Odor.
jmi1950
Orioles have a worse record and could block that claim. He would be a big hit for fan appreciation day.
JFactor
Maybe you didn’t get that?
Dendee
He made the same joke that schells did, bautista is the most hated living player current orioles fans have.
madmanTX
Oooo don’t mention “big hit” and Odor to Batsy
gozurman1
If a team should claim him, anyone really think the Jays would pull him back? I think they would just as soon let the team take him if they wanted him.
Jays of Thunder
Bautista is an all-time Jays great. There’s too much mutual respect between him and the FO to consider that, and the PR downside is not at all worth saving 2 months salary.
mcmillankmm
Damn there’s not much criteria for being a great these days huh? He’s going to be off the team once the World Series ends anyway, why not save $6 million?
gozurman1
How woul letting Jose go now instead of letting him walk after the season be any more of a PR hit? They still are dumping him to save $$
pepesilvia
Trade him to Cleveland to reunite with encarnation.
The Ghost of Bobby Bonilla
No, Cleveland fans do not think this is a good idea. Trading him to the Sugarland Skeeters is a much better fit.
metsfan31
He mighta be lucky getting a job next year once the blue jays turn down their part of the option. Maybe a minor league deal for him
trackstud
Steve, could you start a list of all known players that have been placed on waivers? I have heard that some teams put all players on waivers but have never seen a comprehensive list. Thanks for all you do!
Steve Adams
We’ll keep a running list of players that are reported to clear waivers, but as you suggested, the sheer volume of guys that just land on waivers is overwhelming. You should basically assume that every player in the league will go on them at some point this month.
That’s also why we try to emphasize in these posts that the placement itself isn’t all that noteworthy. What’s noteworthy is that a potential August trade candidate — which Bautista is, despite his poor numbers — now has a set “clock,” so to speak, on when he’ll clear or be claimed.
JD396
The Alex Rios rule. Sometimes, players get claimed and unexpected things happen.
The Ghost of Bobby Bonilla
Steve, do any unusual “screw ups” happen often as part of the August waivers process? I distinctly remember the Pittsburgh Pirates back in the 1990s accidentally putting their #1 prospect (Wes Chamberlain was his name I think) on IRREVOCABLE waivers after the trade deadline, instead of revocable and the Phillies quickly claimed him and kept him.
Any other wild stories out there that could make an interesting story?
jmi1950
The Padres making a blocking claim on Heath Bell and getting stuck for a large player option the following year.
pt57
Padres did the same thing earlier with Randy Myers.
Ted
Alex Rios was allowed to go when the WSox claimed him from the Jays in August 2009 but I don’t think that was truly a mistake in the way that you mean. Still, they grabbed a guy with 60MM+ left who was not performing in Toronto.
Kevin McKeon
Verlander and Upton for Bautista and 2 prospects
aff10
Upton – Justin or Kate? Definitely changes the quality of the prospects
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Odd. No one is calling for Jose to finish his career where it all “began” the way they do with Jaromir Jagr.
I’d still do Jaso for Bautista, though.
gozurman1
Yeah, Watch the Buc’s do that and then the talking heads in Pittsburgh will be screaming that the Pirates were stupid for trading for basically the same talent and Bautista costing so much more.. Just wasting money!!!
PS
This Pens fan would not want the Pens to sign the Mullet Man unless it was a ceremonial 1 day contract so that he could retire as a Penguin. If it were 5 years ago maybe. However, now they have better options coming in the minors at wing than he could offer what his current talent level offers.
JD396
Are we 100% sure that no-trade clauses nix waiver claims? If that’s the case, why wouldn’t anyone just claim Verlander and Bautista knowing that their teams absolutely have to pull them back? There’s zero penalty to the claimant if DET/TOR are obligated by the no-trade clause to revoke the waivers.